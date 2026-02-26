Bracco and the European Society of Radiology Empower the Future of Radiology at ECR 2026

Bracco to unveil its integrated MRI portfolio at the booth, alongside immersive experiences, scientific symposiums, and advances across MRI, CEUS, and AI in collaboration with the European Society of Radiology

MILAN, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a global leader in diagnostic imaging, today announced its participation at the 2026 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), taking place in Vienna from March 4–8, 2026. At ECR 2026, Bracco will highlight its role as a trusted partner for radiologists by showcasing an integrated approach across Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), Computed Tomography (CT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), spanning contrast media, injectors, medical devices, and software solutions designed to support evolving clinical needs and advance the future of diagnostic imaging.

Bracco's activities build on "Rays of Knowledge," the theme launched by the European Society of Radiology (ESR), reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing radiology through scientific exchange, collaboration, and responsible innovation. In response to the campaign, Bracco curated an immersive booth experience that brings learning, dialogue, and technological progress together, inviting the global radiology community to engage across dedicated spaces designed to foster knowledge exchange and illuminate new possibilities for medical imaging.

"At ECR 2026, Bracco is proud to bring our vision of shaping the future of diagnostic imaging to life through continuous innovation," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging. "By working closely with the radiology community and investing in advanced technologies, education, and sustainable solutions, we are committed to supporting radiologists in delivering high-quality patient care today, while helping build a more responsible and resilient healthcare system for the future."

"Under its theme 'Rays of Knowledge,' ECR 2026 highlights the power of education, scientific exchange and responsible innovation in shaping the future of radiology," said Minerva Becker, ECR 2026 Congress President. "Bracco's integrated approach across imaging modalities, combined with its strong commitment to mentorship and young radiologists, reflects the kind of partnership that strengthens our specialty. Collaborations such as this help ensure that innovation remains closely aligned with patient care and the evolving needs of our community."

MRI Unveiling at the Bracco Booth

A central highlight of Bracco's participation will be the MRI unveiling on March 5, 2026, hosted at the Bracco booth. The 30-minute activation will showcase how Bracco delivers an integrated MRI portfolio that brings together contrast agents, injectors, and AI technologies, while offering attendees direct insight into real-world clinical applications.

The unveiling will feature presentations from three internationally recognized experts. Prof. Daniela Bernardi, Chief of the Clinical and Screening Breast Imaging Unit at IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital in Milan, will address advances in breast imaging. Prof. Andrea Rossi, President of the European Society of Neuroradiology and Director of the Neuroradiology Unit at the Giannina Gaslini Institute in Genoa, will share perspectives on the use of gadopiclenol in pediatric neuroradiology. Bronwyn E. Hamilton, MD, Professor of Radiology at Oregon Health & Science University, will present real-world experience with AiMIFY™ in brain MRI.

Together, the session will set the stage for a closer look at the solutions featured in the booth.

Advancing Education and Supporting the Next Generation

In collaboration with the ESR, Bracco will host a comprehensive educational program at ECR 2026, including three expert-led scientific symposiums and a dedicated educational event for young radiologists developed with the ESR Young Club. This initiative reflects Bracco's long-standing commitment to education and mentorship, with an emphasis on supporting the next generation of radiologists as they shape the future of the profession.

Highlights at ECR 2026 include:

AI Advances Across Contrast-enhanced MR & CT Imaging – March 5, 10:00 – 11:00 CET (Room E2, Level 0)

– March 5, 10:00 – 11:00 CET (Room E2, Level 0) Advancing Diagnostic MRI: high relaxivity gadopiclenol and the potential of artificial intelligence (AiMIFY ™ ) in routine practice – March 5, 13:00 – 14:00 CET (Room E2, Level 0)

– March 5, 13:00 – 14:00 CET (Room E2, Level 0) Advancing CEUS in Radiology: Clinical Innovations, Faster Pathways, Higher Efficiency – March 5, 14:30 – 15:30 CET (Room G2, Level -2)

– March 5, 14:30 – 15:30 CET (Room G2, Level -2) Contrast Management Without Fear: Myth vs Reality – March 6, 10:00 – 11:00 CET (Room E2, Level 0)

– March 6, 10:00 – 11:00 CET (Room E2, Level 0) Seeing the Whole Picture: Multimodal Imaging of Incidental Liver Lesions – March 6, 12:30 – 13:30 CET (Room N, Level 1)

– March 6, 12:30 – 13:30 CET (Room N, Level 1) ESOR AIM China – Advanced Imaging Mentorship Programme – March 4, 11:30 – 12:30 CET (Room E2, Level 0)

– March 4, 11:30 – 12:30 CET (Room E2, Level 0) Bracco and EuSoMII Together at ECR – Hands on Challenge on Agentic AI – March 4, 13:40 – 16:00 CET (Room 3, ACV Level -2)

– March 4, 13:40 – 16:00 CET (Room 3, ACV Level -2) Bracco and ESR: Young Clubs Shining in the Rays of Knowledge – March 6, 16:00 – 18:00 CET (Room E2, Foyer, Level 0)

Visit Bracco booth: Level 0 – Foyer E – Room E1

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, dedicated to improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine. With a strong passion for innovation, the company develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging: contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside specialized medical devices and related services.

The company is committed to advancing radiology by sharing knowledge to cultivate future thought leaders, linking today's practice with tomorrow's progress. Since 1927, Bracco Imaging has grown to more than 3,800 employees and now supports patients and radiology professionals in over 100 countries.

Discover Bracco Imaging at www.bracco.com.

About the European Congress of Radiology

The ECR is the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiology (ESR), which represents more than 149,000 members from 188 countries worldwide. The ECR is one of the largest medical congresses in the world, attracting thousands of congress participants each year. With hundreds of companies showcasing their products at its technical exhibition, it is also one of the largest medical exhibitions in Europe.

