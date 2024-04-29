Bracco and the Society for Advanced Body Imaging (SABI) Announce Continued Partnership of the SABI Bracco Mentorship Program

4th Annual SABI Bracco Mentorship Program is Now Open to All Member Applicants (Mentors and Mentees)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, announced the renewal of its three-year unrestricted educational grant commitment as the sole partner of the Society for Advanced Body Imaging (SABI) Mentorship Program, which is designed to support the academic and professional development of SABI members throughout their careers.

The SABI Bracco Mentorship Program offers a unique opportunity for diverse experience sharing and networking amongst imaging professionals from different backgrounds, institutions, and stages in their careers. The program's objective is to provide peer-to-peer mentorship, sponsorship, and coaching to interested mentees across areas such as leadership, strategy, career development, and personal growth.

"Bracco is proud to be a long-time supporter of the Society for Advanced Body Imaging, renew its pledge of a three-year grant commitment to this significant program, and to be the sole partner in its continued development," said Cosimo De Pinto, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bracco Diagnostics Inc. "The program dovetails nicely into Bracco's own Guiding Principles as we also have an internal mentoring program for continued professional development, called 'The Edge Program.' Together, SABI and Bracco share a common goal in the continued education and advancement of professional development. Supporting the SABI-Bracco Mentorship Program affords us yet another opportunity to help foster the development of the radiologist community, and thereby advance patient care."

"The SABI Bracco Mentorship Program is a unique offering of our Society that enables our members to develop professionally under the guidance of expert mentors and coaches. Through this outstanding yearlong program, SABI and Bracco continue to show their commitment to supporting the professional growth of radiologists with an interest in body imaging," said Dr. Ivan Pedrosa, President of SABI.

Learn more about the SABI Bracco Mentorship Program here: https://sabiradiology.org/Mentorship-Program.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has approximately 3,600 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in four centers based in Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Bracco Group global revenues were 1.4 billion Euros in 2020. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.bracco.com.

Press Contact :

Kimberly Gerweck

Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Media Relations (USA)

[email protected]

D: +1 609-524-2777

SOURCE Bracco Group