Bracco and the Society for Advanced Body Imaging (SABI) Announce Partnership in Launch of the New SABI Bracco Mentorship Program

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, and the Society for Advanced Body Imaging (SABI) today announced the launch of the new SABI Bracco Mentorship Program, which aims to support the academic and professional development of SABI members throughout their careers.

A first of its kind, the SABI Bracco Mentorship Program offers a unique opportunity for diverse experience sharing and networking amongst imaging professionals from different backgrounds, institutions, and stages in their career. The objective of the program is to provide peer-to-peer mentorship, sponsorship, and coaching to interested mentees across a number of areas including leadership, strategy, and career development.

"As a long-time supporter of the Society for Advanced Body Imaging, Bracco Diagnostics Inc. recognizes that early and accurate diagnosis by skilled radiologists is the starting point of cost efficient and effective treatment of disease. Together, we have a common goal in the continued education and advancement of those radiologists," said Cosimo De Pinto, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, of Bracco Diagnostics Inc. "Consistent with the BRACCO CARES educational initiative started during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the SABI Bracco Mentorship Program affords us yet another opportunity to help foster the radiologist community, and thereby advance patient care."

To help support the imaging community which, due to the pandemic and cancellation of many in-person events, may otherwise not have had these mentorship opportunities, Bracco has pledged a three-year grant commitment and is the sole partner in the program's development.

"It is a pleasure to be part of the SABI Bracco Mentorship Program, an initiative made possible through the generous support of Bracco that allows us to continue meaningful engagement with our early to mid-career members," said Neil M. Rofsky, MD, MHA, Co Chair of SABI Mentoring Committee. "Our program expands their capabilities beyond the typical 'craft' imaging skills, and emphasizes purposeful choices, responsibility, and enhanced communications. Participants are thus positioned to gain greater personal and professional satisfaction while favorably impacting their organizations."

Learn more about the SABI Bracco Mentorship Program here: https://www.advancedbodyimaging.org/

About Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider, headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea.

Bracco Imaging's manufacturing plants operate in full compliance with the best practices and sustainable eco-friendly production processes. Manufacturing sites are based in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, China and Japan.

Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in three centers based in Italy, Switzerland and the USA. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

