Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Launches Initiative to Empower the Growth of Magnetic Resonance (MR) Practices

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, today announced it has launched an interactive and customizable media kit to help customers who use ProHance® increase physician referrals and improve the patient experience.

"Bracco has always been about more than just our products, as we strive to provide customers with the tools to succeed," said Cosimo DePinto, VP of Marketing. "We understand that the pressure in radiology to deliver high-quality patient care with fewer resources is a constant challenge. This kit will empower our ProHance® customers to drive more referrals to their practices, by differentiating their contrast agent choice for MR imaging."

The media kit contains a customizable press release, patient brochure, letter and referrers brochure, and media backgrounder for local press interviews. It also contains a media kit strategy document aimed to help imaging center marketers design a multi-channel, multi-phase campaign for their facility.

"One of the biggest challenges many radiology practices face is how to continue growing their practice volume in an increasingly complex and competitive healthcare environment," said Vittorio Puppo, President and CEO of Bracco Diagnostics Inc. "The goal of our program is to help practices that use ProHance® to educate referring physicians and patients about the product, and to improve patient satisfaction."

For more information about ProHance® or the ProHance® Media Kit, please contact Bracco Diagnostics Inc. at 609-514-2200 or visit https://imaging.bracco.com/us-en/products/magnetic-resonance-imaging/prohance.

Indications and Usage for ProHance® (Gadoteridol) Injection, 279.3 mg/mL

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

ProHance® (Gadoteridol) Injection, 279.3 mg/mL is indicated for use in MRI in adults and children over 2 years of age to visualize lesions with abnormal vascularity in the brain (intracranial lesions), spine and associated tissues.

EXTRACRANIAL/EXTRASPINAL TISSUES

ProHance (Gadoteridol) Injection, 279.3 mg/mL is indicated for use in MRI in adults to visualize lesions in the head and neck.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

WARNING: NEPHROGENIC SYSTEMIC FIBROSIS Gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCAs) increase the risk for NSF among patients with impaired elimination of the drugs. Avoid use of GBCAs in these patients unless the diagnostic information is essential and not available with non-contrasted MRI or other modalities. NSF may result in fatal or debilitating systemic fibrosis affecting the skin, muscle and internal organs.

- The risk for NSF appears highest among patients with: - chronic, severe kidney disease (GFR <30 mL/min/1.73m2), or - acute kidney injury. - Screen patients for acute kidney injury and other conditions that may reduce renal function. For patients at risk for chronically reduced renal function (e.g. age > 60 years, hypertension or diabetes), estimate the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) through laboratory testing. - For patients at highest risk for NSF, do not exceed the recommended ProHance dose and allow a sufficient period of time for elimination of the drug from the body prior to re-administration (see WARNINGS).



As with all paramagnetic agents, caution should be exercised in patients with deoxygenated sickle erythrocytes and renal insufficiency with or without hepatic impairment. The possibility of a reaction, including serious, life threatening, or fatal, anaphylactic or cardiovascular reactions, or other idiosyncratic reactions, should always be considered, especially in those patients with a history of a known clinical hypersensitivity or a history of asthma or other allergic disorders. Trace amounts of gadolinium may remain for months or years in the body organs including bone (highest concentration), brain, liver, spleen, kidneys and skin. Consequences of gadolinium retention in the brain have not been established. Pathologic and clinical consequences of retention in skin and other organs have been established in patients with impaired renal function. Minimize repetitive GBCA imaging studies, particularly close spaced studies when possible.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Patient Medication Guide for additional important safety information for/regarding ProHance (Gadoteridol) Injection, 279.3 mg/mL at https://imaging.bracco.com/us-en/products/magnetic-resonance-imaging/prohance

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit https://www.fda.gov/Safety/MedWatch/default.htm or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

ProHance is manufactured for Bracco Diagnostics Inc. by BIPSO GmbH – 78224 Singen (Germany).

ProHance is a registered trademark of Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions that meet medical needs.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products.

The company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. With on-going research covering all key modalities, Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, Europe and Japan operating through the Joint Venture Bracco-Eisai Co. Ltd. The Company also operates in Brazil, South Korea, and China through the Joint Venture Bracco Sine Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

Operational investments have been made in order to achieve top quality, compliant and sustainable eco-friendly production. Manufacturing activities are located in Italy, Switzerland, Japan, China, and Germany.

Bracco Imaging is an innovative Research and Development (R&D) structure with an efficient process oriented approach and a track record of innovation in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are managed in the three Research Centers located in Italy, Switzerland, and the USA.

To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

Press contact:

Kimberly Gerweck

Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Media Relations

BDIMediaContact@diag.bracco.com

+1 609-524-2777

SOURCE Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.braccoimaging.com

