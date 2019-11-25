Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Unveils Contrast Media and Device Offerings That Can Help Build Value and Drive Revenue in Clinical Practice at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 600 million medical imaging procedures are performed each year in the United States.1 To demonstrate the company's commitment to the challenges faced by the healthcare professionals involved in those procedures and the patients they serve, Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, reaffirms the company's vision on addressing the diagnostic imaging needs of today and tomorrow.

"We come to this year's RSNA eager to discuss the science of imaging with our customers and our industry partners," said Cosimo De Pinto, Vice President of Marketing at Bracco. "To say the next few years are going to be transformational would be an understatement," says De Pinto. "The balance of providing value-based care while riding the wave of technology and innovation can be daunting for our customers, but we believe we are in a unique position at Bracco to support both endeavors. It's an exciting time to be in the field of diagnostic imaging."

Bracco will highlight its full scope of offerings and advancements with its diagnostic imaging services and solutions portfolio at the 2019 RSNA Annual Meeting (South Hall Level 3, Booth #3311), including Bracco's:

Focus on patient care and the power of choice, giving customers the ability to assess each patient's personal needs and decide upon the best contrast media option for their patients, whether the contrast is for an MRI, X-ray/CT, Ultrasound, or Nuclear Medicine examination.

Commitment to smart solutions and innovative technologies to improve workflow, optimize image quality, and maximize efficiency.

Dedication and passion for funding education for the medical community with comprehensive, convenient programs tailored to address today's health care challenges, including interactive carousels for RSNA attendees to explore Bracco offerings and clinical breakthroughs to improve outcomes.

De Pinto added "This year's RSNA theme: See Possibilities — Together, truly resonates with Bracco given that earlier this year, Bracco renewed its commitment to the RSNA Research and Educational Foundation, a program we have been proud to support since its inception."

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions that meet medical needs.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products.

The company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses, and distribution partnership agreements. With on-going research covering all key modalities, Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, Europe, and Japan operating through the Joint Venture Bracco-Eisai Co. Ltd. The company also operates in Brazil, South Korea, and China through the Joint Venture Bracco Sine Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

Operational investments have been made in order to achieve top quality, compliant, and sustainable eco-friendly production. Manufacturing activities are located in Italy, Switzerland, Japan, China, and Germany.

Bracco Imaging is an innovative Research and Development (R&D) structure with an efficient process-oriented approach and a track record of innovation in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are managed in the three research centers located in Italy, Switzerland, and the USA.

To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

