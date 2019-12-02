Bracco Diagnostics Inc.'s LUMASON® (sulfur hexafluoride lipid-type A microspheres) for injectable suspension, for intravenous use or intravesical use, receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for use in echocardiography to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border in pediatric patients with suboptimal echocardiograms

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business, announced today that its contrast agent LUMASON is the first ultrasound enhancing agent (UEA) to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for use in echocardiography to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border in pediatric patients with suboptimal echocardiograms.

"The FDA approval of LUMASON ultrasound enhancing agent for use in pediatric patients further supports the efficacy and safety profile of this agent in echocardiography and confirms its positive risk-benefit ratio, even when used in special and vulnerable populations," stated Alberto Spinazzi, MD, Head, Global Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Bracco Group. "This approval reflects the efforts of Bracco to seek and provide new and expanded indications for this class of products working collaboratively with the FDA."

LUMASON, distributed globally outside the U.S. as SonoVue®, which has been marketed since 2001 and now in more than 44 countries, was initially approved in October 2014 by the FDA for use in adults with suboptimal echocardiograms to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border. LUMASON contrast then gained FDA approval in March 2016 for use in ultrasonography of the liver for characterization of focal liver lesions in adult and pediatric patients, and in December 2016, for use for the evaluation of suspected or known vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. This latest approval by the FDA in the pediatric population further confirms the safety and efficacy profile of the agent.

With a proven safety profile, LUMASON is a UEA comprised of gas-filled microspheres that reflect the sound waves to enhance the echogenicity of the blood or urine, which results in an improvement in the diagnostic quality of the ultrasound images. The agent is packaged in a convenient three-part portable kit that does not require refrigeration or mechanical agitation. Each kit contains a LUMASON vial containing 25 mg of lipid-type A lyophilized powder and 60.7 mg sulfur hexafluoride headspace, a prefilled syringe containing 5 mL of Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection, USP (Diluent), and a Mini-Spike.1

In late 2015, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted "pass-through" status for LUMASON reimbursement, under the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS). Contrast material is not separately paid by Medicare for outpatient hospitals under HOPPS unless the product has "pass-through" status. Currently, LUMASON is the only UEA with this additional payment due to its new technology designation. Effective October 1, 2016, CMS approved the request for coverage and coding for liver and/or abdominal ultrasound with contrast under the HOPPS indicating that Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code C9744 can be assigned for these procedures when performed in the hospital outpatient setting.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE1

LUMASON® is an ultrasound contrast agent indicated for use:

in echocardiography to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border in adult and pediatric patients with suboptimal echocardiograms

in ultrasonography of the liver for characterization of focal liver lesions in adult and pediatric patients

in ultrasonography of the urinary tract for the evaluation of suspected or known vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients

CONTRAINDICATIONS1

LUMASON is contraindicated in patients with:

history of hypersensitivity reactions to sulfur hexafluoride lipid microsphere components or to any of the inactive ingredients in LUMASON

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION1 WARNING: SERIOUS CARDIOPULMONARY REACTIONS

Serious cardiopulmonary reactions, including fatalities, have occurred uncommonly during or following the injection of ultrasound contrast agents, including sulfur hexafluoride lipid microspheres [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)]. Most serious reactions occur within 30 minutes of administration [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].



Assess all patients for the presence of any condition that precludes administration [see Contraindications (4)]. • Always have resuscitation equipment and trained personnel readily available [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].

The risk for serious cardiopulmonary reactions may be increased among patients with unstable cardiopulmonary conditions (acute myocardial infarction, acute coronary artery syndromes, worsening or unstable congestive heart failure, or serious ventricular arrhythmias) [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].1 Hypersensitivity reactions have uncommonly been observed following the injection of Lumason [see Warnings and Precautions (5.2)]. The most common adverse reactions are headache and nausea [see Adverse Reactions (6.1)].1

Please see full Prescribing Information for LUMASON ultrasound contrast agent including boxed WARNING at https://www.braccoimaging.com/us-en/products/contrast-enhanced-ultrasound/lumason

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

LUMASON is manufactured for Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Monroe Township, NJ 08831 by Bracco Suisse S.A., Plan-les-Ouates Geneve, Switzerland (LUMASON lyophilized powder vial-25 mg lipid-type A/60.7 sulfur hexafluoride gas); Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, 88212 Ravensburg, Germany (Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection, USP); B. Braun Melsungen AG, 34212 Melsungen, Germany (Mini-Spike).

LUMASON and SONOVUE are registered trademarks of Bracco Diagnostics Inc. and its affiliated entities.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions that meet medical needs.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities:

X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products.

The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. With on-going research covering all key modalities, Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, Europe and Japan operating through the Joint Venture Bracco-Eisai Co. Ltd. The Company also operates in Brazil, South Korea, and China through the Joint Venture Bracco Sine Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

Operational investments have been made in order to achieve top quality, compliant and sustainable eco-friendly production. Manufacturing activities are located in Italy, Switzerland, Japan, China, and Germany.

Bracco Imaging is an innovative Research and Development (R&D) structure with an efficient process-oriented approach and a track record of innovation in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are managed in the three Research Centers located in Italy, Switzerland, and the USA.

1. LUMASON® (sulfur hexafluoride lipid-type A microspheres) for injectable suspension, for intravenous use or intravesical use full Prescribing Information. Monroe Twp., NJ: Bracco Diagnostics Inc.; November 2019.

