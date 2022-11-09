Bracco Elevates Next Generation of Radiologists, Announces Recipients of the 2022 "Leaders on the Horizon" Residency Program

Radiology residents receive scholarship, research publication in Applied Radiology supplement, and invite to RSNA reception

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., an innovative world leader in diagnostic imaging, announced today the 2022 "Leaders on the Horizon" Residency Program recipients.

The "Leaders on the Horizon" Residency Program champions the next generation of radiology leaders. The program offers radiology residents opportunities to be recognized for their outstanding clinical research while expanding their knowledge of the imaging industry. The program is a key component of Bracco's ongoing commitment to advancing knowledge, leadership, and education in radiology.

"We are proud to support the 'Leaders on the Horizon' Residency Program," said Cosimo De Pinto, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bracco. "The need for a program like this is more apparent than ever. Amid hospital funding cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic challenges, we believe this program is critical to bolstering radiology residents' educational experience."

Residents who authored the top five clinical research papers exploring magnetic resonance imaging were selected. Their papers will be published in a supplement to Applied Radiology, the leading physician-authored journal, in early 2023, and they will receive a scholarship to support their continued education in imaging. The top two resident recipients (indicated below by *) will be invited to attend the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 Annual Meeting for a special reception honoring their research efforts and bright futures in the field of radiology.

The first- and second-place recipients will receive a scholarship award of $7,500 and $5,000, respectively. The additional three recipients will each receive a scholarship award of $1,000. The funding for this program has been made possible through an unrestricted grant by Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

The recipients and their facility include:

Jordan Chamberlin , MD, Medical University of South Carolina *



Alexander Satei, MD, Trinity Health Oakland - Wayne State University *



Melina Hosseiny , MD, University of California San Diego



Moozhan Nikpanah, MD, University of Alabama at Birmingham



Akarshan Monga, MD, Detroit Medical Center

For more information about the "Leaders on the Horizon" Residency Program, visit: appliedradiology.com/leaders

About the "Leaders on the Horizon" Residency Program

Sponsored by Bracco and administered by Applied Radiology, the annual "Leaders on the Horizon" Residency Program provides scholarships and educational opportunities to radiology residents. To learn more about the program, visit: appliedradiology.com/leaders.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. In 2021, Bracco Imaging established Blue Earth Therapeutics as a separate, cutting-edge biotechnology dedicated to advancing next generation targeted radiotherapeutics to treat patients who have cancer. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.

