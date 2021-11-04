Bracco Group Presents The Beauty of Imaging

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future starts here. As Official Gold Sponsor of the Italy Pavilion, Bracco has brought to Dubai the Italian model of research and innovation in the life sciences sector, presenting cutting-edge solutions in the field of health, safety and prevention, taking the application of artificial intelligence to diagnostic imaging as a starting point. "The integration of molecular biology, biotechnology and digital is revolutionising medicine. Italy is a pulsating hub of this revolution, with its widespread network across the country of authoritative public and private research facilities and innovative companies. The latter are the real spearhead of our industrial system and account for over 10% of GDP", stated Diana Bracco , President and CEO of the Group. In 2015, she was also President of Expo 2015 S.p.A. and Commissioner-General of the Italy Pavilion. "Medicine is now more and more personalised, not only in terms of diagnosis, but also prognosis and the provision of the most effective treatment for individual patients. Bracco is therefore investing heavily in digital innovation, in artificial intelligence tools to analyse radiology imaging. The relationship between health, medicine and technology", she continued, "is destined to become ever closer, and the progressive hybridisation of knowledge will bring about the transition to '4P Medicine': predictive, preventive, participatory and personalised".