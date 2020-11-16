Bracco Showcases Immersive Digital Experience at the First All-Virtual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Congress

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, today announced it will be showcasing its full portfolio of diagnostic imaging solutions in an immersive digital experience at the first all-virtual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting being held November 29 through December 5.

Bracco invites RSNA attendees to experience its interactive virtual exhibit, during and after RSNA (https://braccorsna.ecihub.com/), giving visitors the opportunity to:

Experience a guided virtual tour of our shared vision exhibit to take a deep dive into Bracco's comprehensive services, product portfolios, and technological innovations.

to take a deep dive into Bracco's comprehensive services, product portfolios, and technological innovations. Journey through product videos and demos to discover the Bracco value and advancements being made to address evolving customer needs.

to discover the Bracco value and advancements being made to address evolving customer needs. Access Bracco CARES expert video content aimed at helping customers continue to navigate through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

aimed at helping customers continue to navigate through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meet and make connections with Bracco team members in real-time live chats or by scheduling virtual meetings with the medical, sales, and management teams.

in real-time live chats or by scheduling virtual meetings with the medical, sales, and management teams. Interact LIVE with population health experts on December 1 during a presentation entitled, "Why Imaging Shouldn't be Afraid of Value-Based Care: Real World Successes," and an open Q&A session with Dr. David B. Nash , Founding Dean Emeritus, Dr. Raymond C. & Doris N. Grandon Professor of Health Policy, Jefferson College of Population Health, and Dr. Linda D. Gillam , Dorothy and Lloyd Huck Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine, Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line for Atlantic Health System, and Professor of Medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University .

Beyond RSNA, Bracco is proud to continuously invest in making visionary medicine a reality. Driven by the unique insights of thousands of healthcare professionals every day, Bracco is entering the second year of its 10-year commitment to donate $450,000 to the RSNA Research & Education (R&E) Foundation, to support the next generation of imaging professionals advance radiologic research and innovation.

"At Bracco, the healthcare community continues to inspire us. Now more than ever before, the connections we have with customers and industry partners become even more important," said Cosimo De Pinto, Vice President of Marketing at Bracco Diagnostics Inc. "That's why we are thrilled to be a part of the first ever fully remote and digital RSNA congress. This new approach will enable attendees to interact with us during and well after this extraordinary event."

About Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider, headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea.

Bracco Imaging's manufacturing plants operate in full compliance with the best practices and sustainable eco-friendly production processes. Manufacturing sites are based in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, China, Japan, and the USA.

Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in three centers based in Italy, Switzerland and the USA. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

