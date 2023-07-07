Brace on the storm with Zendure's SuperBase V - Unmissable Prime Day Offer for Energy Independence

Zendure USA Inc.

07 Jul, 2023, 12:32 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The severe thunderstorms swept the US in July, causing flight cancellations, widespread disruption, potential tornadoes, and possible flash flooding, affecting millions from Massachusetts to Mississippi. Power stability can quickly become an issue during such events, leaving homes without electricity and disrupting daily life.

A Prime Day offer to secure power independence and a sustainable home energy store

Zendure's SuperBase V is the first plug-and-play home energy storage system designed for the whole house, setting a new standard for home energy storage. In times of extreme weather conditions, a reliable power source is crucial. SuperBase V's uninterruptible power supply switches on at 0ms, guaranteeing zero downtime.

SuperBase V features EV-grade semi-solid state batteries, which have up to 42% more energy per pound than lithium iron phosphate batteries and last up to 10 years with 6,000 life cycles. Zendure offers a customizable capacity range of 4.6 to 64 kWh and an AC output of up to 7600W, which can power a typical household for a week or more.

With SuperBase V, users can enjoy an intelligent energy management system that enables them to monitor, manage, and customize their energy consumption. The system comes equipped with a Time of Use tool. It allows users to schedule charging during off-peak and draw power from the SuperBase V instead of from the grid during the peak hours when the rates are costly, which cuts bills and reduces the strain during peak demand.

A power solution overperforming gasoline generators in every way

Compared to widely used gasoline generators, the SuperBase V is a more sustainable and reliable solution. It is maintenance-free, offering a dual voltage to support various devices, producing clean power for indoor use.

The SuperBase V is a cost-effective and long-lasting alternative to fuel generators, saving households an average of $270 in annual maintenance costs. Plus, customers can say goodbye to fuel generators' fixed output power rates and benefit from a 30% federal tax credit on qualified battery storage systems.

It supports all devices with a unique 120/240V dual voltage. With an output power range of 3,800W to 7,600W, it has enough power to run high-wattage appliances like washers, dryers, heaters, and refrigerators, making it more versatile than gasoline generators.

The SuperBase V also guarantees a safer indoor environment by eliminating the harmful carbon monoxide and unpleasant odors usually associated with gasoline generators. It is also noise-efficient, emitting only 35 dB, a marked improvement over the 70 dB noise produced by fuel generators.

The SuperBase V is a highly versatile and portable power source, equipped with built-in motorized wheels, enabling easy movement even on inclined surfaces. This makes it an ideal choice for outdoor activities, RV living, and camping. With the SuperBase V, power independence is not just a concept, but a practical reality for everyday life.

Invest in the energy independence and a sustainable future

Zendure's commitment to popularizing green energy and achieving energy independence aligns with the global movement toward sustainability. This campaign underscores Zendure's resolve to provide reliable, clean, and sustainable energy solutions, particularly in times of harsh weather conditions when they're needed most.

Securing energy independence during severe storms, Zendure revealed a remarkable $600 off for Zendure's SuperBase V at $3,399 from 7 to 21 July. This is an excellent opportunity for homeowners to invest in a future of energy independence and sustainability with SuperBase V at a reduced price.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

