Braces to Bowl Cuts: Lifetouch's National School Picture Day Showcases Throwback School Pictures and Memories

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lifetouch, a national school photography provider, celebrates the second annual National School Picture Day, an opportunity to relive and celebrate school pictures, from bowl cuts to mohawks, neon to flannel. This year, National School Picture Day features a nationwide sweepstakes, inviting everyone to submit their current or vintage school picture for one of five chances to win free school pictures and yearbooks from Lifetouch, as well as Shutterfly school supplies.

"While this back-to-school season looks different for many families, one tradition remains unchanged: school pictures. National School Picture Day is all about celebrating the treasured memories captured in these pictures, a single frame representing an entire year," said Stephanie Schmid, Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising at Lifetouch. "We're asking everyone to revisit and re-appreciate their favorite school pictures—and the people in them. Then, submit these pictures for the chance to win, and to help us build America's Yearbook featuring the best pictures throughout the decades."

Following the sweepstakes, Lifetouch will gather the submissions to create the ultimate ode to school pictures with America's Yearbook, a compilation of hundreds of unique user-submitted school pictures. Building on Lifetouch's 84 years of experience shaping yearbooks, the digital yearbook will feature all the things that make school pictures so memorable — from temporary fads to timeless expressions.

The sweepstakes is open to anyone and entry is available now through Sept. 17 at lifetouch.com/sweepstakes. Five winners will be chosen. Everyone can also celebrate National School Picture Day on Sept. 10 by sharing their favorite school pictures on social media, using the hashtags #NationalSchoolPictureDay, #Lifetouch and #frameitall. Then, during National Yearbook Week starting on Oct. 5, visit Lifetouch.com/AmericasYearbook to see the best hair, smiles, and accessories from this year's National School Picture Day submissions.

In addition to the unforgettable memories, school photography is an essential service for schools and Lifetouch is working closely with schools to schedule picture days using its own safety protocols, CDC guidelines and with the help of their proprietary dashboard found here. Lifetouch is committed to leading the photography industry in providing comprehensive safety protocols for students and employees. More information on these protocols — including face coverings, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, social distancing, health check-ins, and comprehensive safety training — can be found here.

