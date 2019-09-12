Bracewell Continues Expansion of Energy Capital Markets Team With Arrival of Securities Veteran Todd Eckland

Ranked as a top energy finance lawyer by Chambers USA and Chambers Global, Eckland has over 30 years of experience representing investment banks and public and private companies in capital markets transactions. He has represented clients in more than 250 public offerings of debt, equity and hybrid securities across the energy, technology and life science sectors. Eckland also advises on project financings, private placements and strategic investments, as well as corporate governance matters.

"We're excited to welcome Todd to our growing New York team," said Daniel S. Connolly, managing partner of Bracewell's New York office. "Todd's practice complements the strengths of our energy and finance team, both in New York and throughout the firm."

Eckland is the ninth veteran lawyer to join Bracewell's global energy team in the last 18 months. In addition to Hood and Terrell, recent additions include Fernando J. Rodriguez and Nicolai J. Sarad in New York; Nina Howell and Oliver Irwin in London; and Andrej Kormuth and Clint Steyn in Dubai.

"Bracewell is unmatched in the depth of its experience in the energy sector," said Eckland. "I look forward to once again working with Cathy and Tony, as well as the rest of the Bracewell team, in serving the needs of our clients both in and out of the energy sector."

Eckland earned his B.S., summa cum laude, from the University of Minnesota and his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.

