Bracewell Elects K. Brock Bailey and Constance Gall Rhebergen to Firm-wide Management Committee

K. Brock Bailey – Bailey serves as the managing partner of Bracewell's Dallas office, where he represents clients in large commercial real estate projects. Over the last few years, he has advised clients in the development, financing and acquisition of real estate projects in multiple product categories across the United States, including office, mixed-use, and hotel and hospitality, as well as in connection with public-private partnership (P3) projects, such as the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. Bailey is actively involved in the Dallas community, serving on the board of directors of Downtown Dallas, Inc. and as an active member in The Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

Constance Gall Rhebergen – Rhebergen, who currently chairs the firm's technology and intellectual property section, will be serving on the firm's management committee for a second time. A registered patent attorney and certified licensing professional, she represents multi-national clients in strategic management of global intellectual property asset portfolios, identification and protection of intellectual property, and commercialization of technologies. She applies her background in chemical engineering to address legal issues in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, petrochemicals and alternative energy industries. Rhebergen is also chair of Bracewell's United Way initiative, serving as a liaison for the firm's efforts in support of the charitable organization's mission to lift the community through service to those most in need. In addition, the Houston Business Journal named her a 2018 Women Who Mean Business honoree in the Outstanding Leaders in Law category.

