Bracewell Grows Dallas Office With Addition of Two Public Finance Partners

Mahomes has over 30 years of experience in public finance, real estate and other transactional disciplines. He has been involved in various public infrastructure projects, providing practical advice on public projects and public private partnerships (P3s) based on his service on the board of directors of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and the Texas Turnpike Authority. His broad base of clients includes the North Texas Tollway Authority, City of Dallas, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas Water Development Board and numerous regional and national underwriters. Mahomes received his B.A. from Texas A&M University and his J.D. from The University of Texas at Austin School of Law. He currently serves as a regent for the Texas A&M University System.

Bolden concentrates on public finance matters, including bond counsel, disclosure counsel and underwriters' counsel matters. In addition to public finance, Bolden practices in the corporate and securities area, including the merger and acquisition of publicly traded and privately held companies. He currently serves as trustee for the Dallas Bar Foundation and on the Council for the Business Law Section. Bolden has received presidential citations from the J.L. Turner Legal Association and the Dallas Bar Foundation. Bolden earned his A.B. in government from Dartmouth College and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Texas Southern University, where he was a member of the board of advocates.

"We're excited to welcome Bill and Steve to Bracewell," said K. Brock Bailey, managing partner of Bracewell's Dallas office. "They are exceptional practitioners who will strengthen the Dallas public finance team and the Dallas office more generally by expanding our capabilities in areas such as transportation, real estate, education and healthcare."

Bracewell has one of the leading public finance practices in the United States. In Texas, Thomson Reuters ranked the firm #1 for disclosure counsel, #2 for bond counsel and #6 for underwriter's counsel in 2018. On the national level, Bracewell ranked among the top 10 for disclosure counsel, bond counsel (negotiated offerings) and special tax counsel.

"Bracewell is an undisputed leader in public finance," said Mahomes. "Steve and I have worked with the Bracewell team on several occasions, and look forward to working with our new colleagues in better serving the needs of our existing clients."

"Bracewell's Dallas office has a clear vision for the future," adds Bolden. "I'm excited to be part of this excellent firm and to work with this exceptional group of lawyers."

