Bracewell Partner Jarvis V. Hollingsworth Named to 2018 EBONY Power 100 List

Hollingsworth has a fiduciary and corporate governance legal practice and chairs Bracewell's public/education law practice group. He is a former member of the firm's management committee. Hollingsworth currently serves as a trustee and chairman of the board of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, a Texas state agency that manages a $150 billion+ pension trust fund.

In addition, Hollingsworth sits on the board of directors of Frost Bank and its holding company, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR), based in San Antonio, Texas, and also on the board of directors of Emergent Technologies LP, a financial technology company that provides payment services using blockchain-based technologies. He is a former regent on the board of the University of Houston System where he served in many capacities, including chairman of the board.

For more than 30 years, the EBONY Power 100 List has honored the work, accomplishments and influence of African American leaders in various sectors. This year's honorees include James Harden, Barack and Michelle Obama, Shonda Rhimes, Drake and Venus Williams, among others.

Honorees will be celebrated on November 30 at an event in Los Angeles.

