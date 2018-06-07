Brach Eichler and Public Strategies Impact Form Strategic Cannabis Solutions

According to John D. Fanburg, Managing Member and Cannabis Law Practice Co-Chair, "The alliance of Brach Eichler and Public Strategies Impact will enable clients to strategically address both the legal complexities of cannabis opportunities and in close collaboration with Public Strategies Impact, enable clients to position their license application for success."

Public Strategies Impact Managing Partner Roger A. Bodman added, "In light of the complicated and heavily regulated nature of New Jersey's cannabis marketplace, Strategic Cannabis Solutions brings a forceful multidisciplinary team of experts to the table. When the dust settles on all of the cannabis rules and regulations, we will advocate at every level of government to ensure our clients succeed in a highly competitive environment."

Brach Eichler was one of the first law firms in New Jersey to form a dedicated cannabis law practice. Co-Chair of the practice Charles X. Gormally notes, "New Jersey's cannabis marketplace is a new and emerging business opportunity and by forming Strategic Cannabis Solutions we draw upon PSI government affairs expertise and our legal expertise to help our clients capitalize in an evolving and complex market."

"We are thrilled to partner with PSI as we have witnessed firsthand their effectiveness on behalf of a number of our mutual clients," added Fanburg. "Brach Eichler's industry-leading health law practice is uniquely positioned to co-lead this effort, particularly in light of the Department of Health's role in the medical cannabis space," notes Bodman.

On or around June 18, 2018, the New Jersey Department of Health is expected to propose new regulations within the Medical Marijuana Program regarding the number of dispensary licenses that will be made available statewide and specifically, whether the number of licenses will be limited per district, county, or municipality.

Brach Eichler issued a seminal white paper last fall when it launched its cannabis law practice—The Business, Regulatory and Legal Challenges—and Opportunity—of Legalized Cannabis in New Jersey—that discusses the hurdles New Jersey faces as it moves toward a regulated, adult-use marketplace compared to states with existing programs.

About Public Strategies Impact

Public Strategies Impact is a leading government relations, public affairs and association management firm based in Trenton, New Jersey. Since 1986, the firm has developed sound, principled and bipartisan legislative advocacy strategies for clients from a wide-range of industry sectors, many of them specifically unique to New Jersey. Direct involvement in these sectors has led to an unparalleled expertise that is extremely valuable to ensuring client success. As the firm has grown, Public Strategies Impact has cultivated an impressive team of highly qualified professionals, each with specialized knowledge in specific sectors. PSI has an unmatched knowledge of the key lawmakers and legislative process to best serve each client's interests in the New Jersey Statehouse. For more information, please visit www.njpsi.com.

About Brach Eichler Cannabis Law

Brach Eichler, a full-service law firm based in Roseland, N.J., is uniquely situated to provide advice and guidance across a wide range of business groups that may be interested in diversifying into the emerging cannabusiness market opportunity. Over the past 50 years, the Firm's practitioners have built trusted, personal relationships with their clients, rendering advice that is business-savvy and creative, yet practical. The firm's attorneys are thought leaders in their industries, known for "getting the deal done" with their clients' interests well represented and always top of mind. These qualities will be especially useful as New Jersey moves forward to develop a cannabis marketplace. This type of opportunity, while not for the faint of heart, will be advantaged by the strength of Brach Eichler's resident health, corporate formation, regulatory, compliance, land use, employment, tax, and real estate capabilities.

