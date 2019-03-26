BRACH'S® And SweeTARTS® Forecast Purple Rain® and Sweet and Sour Showers for Easter

BRACH'S ® Purple Rain ® Tiny Jelly Bird Eggs feature delicious jelly bean flavors, including: berry, blueberry, blue raspberry and grape and are perfect for festive recipes, Easter egg fillers and candy dishes. For those looking for fun, kid-friendly Easter basket stuffers, BRACH'S ® offers plenty of choices that capture the Easter spirit, such as BRACH'S ® Stuffed Egg, which is a candy-filled egg adorned with adorable bunny ears and filled with a variety of candies.

"As the non-chocolate seasonal confections leader, we are dedicated to providing our fans with the seasonal staples they have come to know and love, like BRACH'S® Classic Jelly Bird Eggs," said Peter Goldman, senior director of BRACH'S® & Seasonal Confections of Ferrara Candy Company. "However, we also keep the category fresh by exciting and delighting candy lovers with new on-trend innovations, such as our new Purple Rain® Tiny Jelly Bird Eggs. We're thrilled to bring Easter's favorite candies into thousands of fans' homes to help them celebrate the Easter season."

Another seasonal favorite candy brand, SweeTARTS®, is releasing two new products based on industry demand. A long-time fan favorite, SweeTARTS® Jelly Beans is offering a unique fusion of sweet and tart now with a sour twist! SweeTARTS® Sour Jelly Beans will leave your taste-buds tingling with a delicious treat. For those who are looking for an adorable basket center piece, SweeTARTS® is introducing a SweeTARTS® Ropes Bunny Box featuring the brand's popular soft and chewy ropes.

For additional information, please visit www.brachs.com and www.sweetartscandy.com and stay connected throughout the season on social with BRACH'S (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) and SweeTARTS (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara Candy Company

The Ferrara Candy Company, an affiliate of Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

