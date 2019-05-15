BRACH'S® Doubles Down on Delicious with Launch of Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Hazelnuts

BRACH'S is also rolling out a reformulated, sustainable chocolate recipe across its entire collection of chocolate products. Sustainably sourced via the Cocoa Horizons Foundation , a non-profit organization with a mission to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities, BRACH'S chocolates now have a dual benefit – tasting great while positively impacting farmers. For the first time in the brand's history, BRACH'S collaborated with one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainable cocoa, Barry Callebaut, to reformulate and enhance its milk and dark chocolate recipes. Each reformulated recipe features an improved cocoa flavor, increased caramelization and creamy notes to achieve a smoother mouth feel. Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Hazelnuts is one of the first products to include this delicious new recipe, which is expected to be incorporated into all BRACH'S chocolate products in Spring 2019.

"We're excited to finally share BRACH'S Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Hazelnuts with all BRACH'S lovers," said Peter Goldman, senior director of BRACH'S & Seasonal Confections at Ferrara Candy Company. "In order to deliver the best, we had to start with our recipe and ensure key ingredients were being elevated and improved – starting with the chocolate. Double Dipped Hazelnuts is the first new item to feature this recipe change and we can't wait for our fans to try it."

BRACH'S is a 115-year-old brand with various products within its portfolio, ranging from hard candy to chocolate to jelly fruit slices. Fans love the collection and one in three American households buy BRACH'S.1 The maker of BRACH'S, Ferrara Candy Company, considers innovation at the core of the company's success and leverages its robust brand portfolio to deliver on-trend products, with 15 new BRACH's products expected to roll out throughout 2019.

BRACH'S Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Hazelnuts hit store shelves in May. This new product and other Brach's chocolate favorites will be available at select retailers nationwide in a 4.25 oz. stand up bag ($2.99 SRP). For additional information, please visit www.brachs.com and stay connected with BRACH'S on social (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About the Cocoa Horizons Foundation

The Cocoa Horizons Foundation was formally established on February 25, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland and is supervised by the Swiss Federal Foundation Supervisory Authority. Its mission is to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities through the promotion of sustainable, entrepreneurial farming, improved productivity and community development. The Foundation's Board of Directors includes two directors appointed by Barry Callebaut and one independent, external director. The Foundation is audited annually to demonstrate compliance with Swiss federal regulations.

Media Contacts

Ashley Papanikolas

Ferrara Candy Company

630-581-3073

ashley.papanikolas@ferrarausa.com

Melissa Barto

Canvas Blue

213-335-5663

mbarto@canvasblue.com



1IRI panel data from 4.21.19

SOURCE Ferrara Candy Company

Related Links

http://www.ferrarausa.com

