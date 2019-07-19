Brachytherapy Market, 2024 - Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients, Compared to EBRT
DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brachytherapy: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Brachytherapy in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bard Medical Division (USA)
- Best Medical International, Inc. (USA)
- Best Vascular, Inc. (USA)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
- Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany)
- Elekta AB (Sweden)
- IsoRay, Inc. (USA)
- Sirtex Medical Limited (Australia)
- Sun Nuclear Corporation (USA)
- Theragenics Corporation (USA)
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Xoft, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OUTLOOK
Brachytherapy
A Prelude
Key Market Statistics
The US Leads the Brachytherapy Devices Market Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients, Compared to EBRT
Comparison of Brachytherapy Over EBRT in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Technological Advances to Boost Brachytherapy Uptake
3D Image Guided Brachytherapy Gains Precedence over 2D Brachytherapy
Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bode Well for the Brachytherapy Market
Cost Effectiveness
A Major Benefit of Brachytherapy
Competitive Landscape
An Overview
IsoRay Banks on Cesium-131 to Push Revenues
New Applications to Drive IsoRay's Growth
2. MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer
A Major Growth Driver
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Drives Brachytherapy
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
Scientific Evidence Continues to Support Brachytherapy in Prostate Cancer Treatment
New Evidence-based Guidelines on Brachytherapy for Newly Diagnosed Prostate Cancer Clears the Air
Salvage Brachytherapy in Recurrent Prostate Cancer post EBRT Failure
Lower Penetration Bode Well for Further Growth
Macular Degeneration
An Emerging Brachytherapy Application
APBI Therapy Rise in Popularity
IORT: Attractive Alternative to Traditional Radiation Treatment
Balloon Brachytherapy Gains Prominence
Growing Prominence of Imaging Techniques in Brachytherapy
mpMRI
Gaining Prominence in Brachytherapy Procedures
Radiosensitizers
An Emerging Option to Improve Dose Delivery
Radiation Safety
An Important Issue in Brachytherapy Treatment
Residency Training on Brachytherapy
A Way to Improve Clinical Use
3. PROSTATE CANCER - A MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATION
Prostate Cancer
A Deadly Disease
Brachytherapy Revolutionizes Prostate Cancer Treatment
Major Benefits of Brachytherapy in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Side Effects Do Exist
Seed Migration
A Cause of Concern?
History Behind the Development
Prostate Brachytherapy Procedure
Seed Brachytherapy Clinical Outcomes
Types of Brachytherapy Procedures for Prostate Cancer Treatment
Interstitial Brachytherapy
Combination Radiotherapy
Whole Pelvic Radiation Therapy
4. OTHER MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATIONS
Breast Cancer
Breast Brachytherapy
An Introduction
How is Breast Brachytherapy Performed?
Breast Brachytherapy Techniques
Brain Brachytherapy
Brain Tumor
Types of Brain Tumor
Treatment Techniques
Brain Brachytherapy
Whole Brain Radiation Therapy
Bronchial Carcinoma
Bronchial Brachytherapy
Procedure
Head and Neck Brachytherapy
Cervical Brachytherapy
Esophageal Brachytherapy
Brachytherapy for Eyelid Tumors
Other Indications
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Brachytherapy?
Implantable Prostate Seeds Brachytherapy
Post-Operative Brachytherapy
Mechanism of Action
Brachytherapy
Under the Microscope
Brachytherapy Sources
The Team
A Historical Perspective
Brachytherapy
A Classification
Types As Per Seed Positioning
Mold Brachytherapy
Interstitial Brachytherapy
Endovascular Brachytherapy
Stent-Based Techniques
Catheter-Based Techniques
Intracavitary Brachytherapy
Classification as per Irradiation Duration
Temporary Brachytherapy
Permanent Brachytherapy
Categorization as per the Dose Rate
HDR Brachytherapy
LDR Brachytherapy
PDR Brachytherapy
PDR Brachytherapy Vs. HDR Brachytherapy
PDR Brachytherapy Vs. LDR Brachytherapy
Brachytherapy Equipment
Brachytherapy Systems
Manual Afterloading Machines
Remote Afterloading Machines
Brachytherapy Applicators
Types of Brachytherapy Applicators
Automated Brachytherapy Applicators
Manual Brachytherapy Applicators
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Varian to Acquire Sirtex Medical
IsoRay and GT Medical Sign Manufacture and Supply Deal
BD Acquires C. R. Bard
Varian Inks Deal with Bionix for Distribution of Applicators
SalutarisMD Begins Clinical Trial for Ophthalmic Brachytherapy Device
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Buys BrachySolutions
Elekta Launches Venezia Brachytherapy Applicator
Elekta Inks Deal with Kobold Medical to Distribute Brachytherapy Applicators
Theragenics Inks Agreement with Nihon Medi to Distribute Brachytherapy Seeds
Theragenics Acquires North American Seed Business of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 33)
- The United States (24)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (7)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
