Brachytherapy Market, 2024 - Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients, Compared to EBRT

The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Bard Medical Division ( USA )

) Best Medical International, Inc. ( USA )

) Best Vascular, Inc. ( USA )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( USA )

) Carl Zeiss Meditec AG ( Germany )

) Eckert & Ziegler Group ( Germany )

) Elekta AB ( Sweden )

) IsoRay, Inc. ( USA )

) Sirtex Medical Limited ( Australia )

) Sun Nuclear Corporation ( USA )

) Theragenics Corporation ( USA )

) Varian Medical Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Xoft, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OUTLOOK

Brachytherapy

A Prelude

Key Market Statistics

The US Leads the Brachytherapy Devices Market Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients, Compared to EBRT

Comparison of Brachytherapy Over EBRT in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Technological Advances to Boost Brachytherapy Uptake

3D Image Guided Brachytherapy Gains Precedence over 2D Brachytherapy

Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bode Well for the Brachytherapy Market

Cost Effectiveness

A Major Benefit of Brachytherapy

Competitive Landscape

An Overview

IsoRay Banks on Cesium-131 to Push Revenues

New Applications to Drive IsoRay's Growth



2. MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer

A Major Growth Driver

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Drives Brachytherapy

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Scientific Evidence Continues to Support Brachytherapy in Prostate Cancer Treatment

New Evidence-based Guidelines on Brachytherapy for Newly Diagnosed Prostate Cancer Clears the Air

Salvage Brachytherapy in Recurrent Prostate Cancer post EBRT Failure

Lower Penetration Bode Well for Further Growth

Macular Degeneration

An Emerging Brachytherapy Application

APBI Therapy Rise in Popularity

IORT: Attractive Alternative to Traditional Radiation Treatment

Balloon Brachytherapy Gains Prominence

Growing Prominence of Imaging Techniques in Brachytherapy

mpMRI

Gaining Prominence in Brachytherapy Procedures

Radiosensitizers

An Emerging Option to Improve Dose Delivery

Radiation Safety

An Important Issue in Brachytherapy Treatment

Residency Training on Brachytherapy

A Way to Improve Clinical Use



3. PROSTATE CANCER - A MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATION

Prostate Cancer

A Deadly Disease

Brachytherapy Revolutionizes Prostate Cancer Treatment

Major Benefits of Brachytherapy in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Side Effects Do Exist

Seed Migration

A Cause of Concern?

History Behind the Development

Prostate Brachytherapy Procedure

Seed Brachytherapy Clinical Outcomes

Types of Brachytherapy Procedures for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Interstitial Brachytherapy

Combination Radiotherapy

Whole Pelvic Radiation Therapy



4. OTHER MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATIONS

Breast Cancer

Breast Brachytherapy

An Introduction

How is Breast Brachytherapy Performed?

Breast Brachytherapy Techniques

Brain Brachytherapy

Brain Tumor

Types of Brain Tumor

Treatment Techniques

Brain Brachytherapy

Whole Brain Radiation Therapy

Bronchial Carcinoma

Bronchial Brachytherapy

Procedure

Head and Neck Brachytherapy

Cervical Brachytherapy

Esophageal Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy for Eyelid Tumors

Other Indications



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Brachytherapy?

Implantable Prostate Seeds Brachytherapy

Post-Operative Brachytherapy

Mechanism of Action

Brachytherapy

Under the Microscope

Brachytherapy Sources

The Team

A Historical Perspective

Brachytherapy

A Classification

Types As Per Seed Positioning

Mold Brachytherapy

Interstitial Brachytherapy

Endovascular Brachytherapy

Stent-Based Techniques

Catheter-Based Techniques

Intracavitary Brachytherapy

Classification as per Irradiation Duration

Temporary Brachytherapy

Permanent Brachytherapy

Categorization as per the Dose Rate

HDR Brachytherapy

LDR Brachytherapy

PDR Brachytherapy

PDR Brachytherapy Vs. HDR Brachytherapy

PDR Brachytherapy Vs. LDR Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy Equipment

Brachytherapy Systems

Manual Afterloading Machines

Remote Afterloading Machines

Brachytherapy Applicators

Types of Brachytherapy Applicators

Automated Brachytherapy Applicators

Manual Brachytherapy Applicators



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Varian to Acquire Sirtex Medical

IsoRay and GT Medical Sign Manufacture and Supply Deal

BD Acquires C. R. Bard

Varian Inks Deal with Bionix for Distribution of Applicators

SalutarisMD Begins Clinical Trial for Ophthalmic Brachytherapy Device

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Buys BrachySolutions

Elekta Launches Venezia Brachytherapy Applicator

Elekta Inks Deal with Kobold Medical to Distribute Brachytherapy Applicators

Theragenics Inks Agreement with Nihon Medi to Distribute Brachytherapy Seeds

Theragenics Acquires North American Seed Business of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 33)

The United States (24)

(24) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (7)

(7) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

