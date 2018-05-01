Bracket Appoints Serge Bodart to Scientific Leadership as eCOA Subject-Matter Expert

Serge is a seasoned clinical trial technology executive who has been immersed in the eCOA and patient reported outcomes (ePRO) industry for more than 20 years. In addition to serving as a member of the ePRO Consortium for the past four years, Serge also Co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer to Symfo, a European-based ePRO provider. With international entrepreneurial experience in the space, Serge brings an impressive level of functional and technical knowledge about eCOA to Bracket, understanding its lifecycle from concept to commercialization and its impacts on sites and patients.

"Joining Bracket's scientific team in a leadership capacity is an exciting opportunity," said Serge. "I look forward to not only improving how researchers engage with patients in clinical trials on a larger, global scale through Bracket's advanced and comprehensive eCOA platform, but also helping to legitimize the use of technology in clinical trials as a whole by generating greater awareness with thought leadership."

In his role as Senior Advisor, Outcomes Science, Serge will provide scientific oversight for all of Bracket's ePRO activities, and will contribute to our research and new product development initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Serge to Bracket and further advance our flagship eCOA and ePRO product suite with his diverse perspectives, unparalleled enthusiasm and subject-matter expertise," said Jeff Lee, President, mProve Health, a Bracket Company. "His impressive track record of transformational leadership will be a major asset to our rich pipeline of impending and long-term innovations to our eCOA and ePRO platforms, and to advancing the use and adoption of technology in clinical trials a whole."

Prior to his eCOA career, Serge served as Major and helicopter pilot for more than 20 years in the Belgian Army Aviation. He is currently based in Montreal, Canada and holds a M.S. degree in Telecommunications from the Polytechnic Division of the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, Belgium.

