Brad Bernstein, Managing Partner of the Law Offices of Spar & Bernstein, Answers Thousands Of Legal Immigration Questions For Free On “Brad Show Live”

In immigration court, one has the right to retain legal representation, but right of counsel is not automatically provided to those who cannot afford one. According to the Syracuse University TRAC Report, 35 percent of immigrants went unrepresented in 2017. The NY Immigrant Family Unity Project, has provided attorney services to low-income immigrants facing deportation in New York City since 2013. In that time, the number of successful cases has jumped from 4 to 1,100 percent. The immigration system is often stacked against individuals without an attorney.

Bringing effective counsel to those who would otherwise not receive it, is what drives Brad's vision behind his digital show, Brad Show Live. Brad Show Live is an infotainment and legal advice show that airs 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday on Facebook and YouTube. During this time, Brad steps out of his office and into the production studio, bringing his vast legal knowledge with him. Through live calls and social media interaction, segments, such as, "Social Media Check-in" and "Getting Answers," aid thousands of immigrants by answering their questions in real time for free.

In addition to answering immigration questions, the show strives to humanize the immigrant experience. By tackling topics on social justice, equality, politics and more, the show takes a humorous and compassionate approach to a variety of current events. Brad also participates in hilarious interactive segments, and interviews guests who share their own journey and American dreams.

Brad Show Live captivates hundreds of thousands of viewers all over the world, and has showcased the appearances of celebrities from Black Panther Actor Bambadjan Bamba to Jamaican reggae popstar Shaggy, to Spanish journalist and war correspondent, Mercedes Gallego.

Watch Brad Show Live with host Brad Bernstein Monday through Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET on Facebook & YouTube.

