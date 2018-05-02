Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc.

In his new, expanded role, Mr. Connett will lead the medical group's strategic direction, management, and business performance. He will also be responsible for the group's sales, marketing, operations, business development, and technology solutions. Mr. Connett will report to David McKinley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

"Brad has distinguished himself throughout his entire career, and he has been one of the architects of the remarkable growth that Henry Schein Medical has enjoyed in recent years," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "Brad's new appointment reflects his excellence as a senior leader and his ability to drive continued growth."

Mr. Connett joined Henry Schein in 1997 as Vice President of the Southeast Region, following the Company's acquisition of Roane-Barker, and was appointed Vice President, Field Sales, in 2000. Throughout his career, he has received numerous industry honors, including the John F. Sasen Leadership Award from Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) in recognition of his leadership, commitment, and service to the health care products distribution industry, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Medical Distribution Hall of Fame by Repertoire Magazine. Mr. Connett has been a member of HIDA's Board of Directors since 2005, and served as Chairman in 2011. He was instrumental in forming HIDA's Leadership Development Group, which brings together future health care industry leaders from both manufacturer and distributor companies to exchange ideas, network, and support industry initiatives.

"Throughout the years, Henry Schein Medical has partnered with health care organizations to drive the development and execution of non-acute supply chain strategies," said Mr. McKinley. "Brad's strategic vision, deep-rooted industry knowledge, and wide network will advance our ability to deliver innovative solutions that helps our medical professionals operate efficient and profitable practices."

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brad-connett-named-president-us-medical-group-at-henry-schein-inc-300640786.html

SOURCE Henry Schein, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.henryschein.com

