BRAD GERSTMAN RELEASES "BEST DRESSED IN POLITICS" LIST FOR 2025**

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Gerstman, Manhattan-based government relations lawyer and founding partner of Gerstman PLLC, has released his "Best Dressed in Politics" list for 2025. This fashion-focused round up has become a lighthearted, annual occurrence for those involved in New York politics.

The full list—presented in no particular order and inclusive of men only—appears below.

Politics may be serious business, but personal style doesn't have to be. Every year, a handful of elected officials manage to stand out not just for their work, but for how well they wear it—literally. From perfectly tailored suits to thoughtful details that show real personality, these leaders understand that presentation is part of the platform. Below is this year's Best Dressed in Politics list, celebrating those who consistently show up looking sharp and confident, with no ranking and no shortage of style.

New York State Assemblyman Al Taylor

Assembly Member Taylor dresses with a timeless Harlem polish that never goes out of style. His look is built on sharp tailoring, strong silhouettes, and an unmistakable appreciation for tradition, often capped off with one of his trademark bowties. It's a wardrobe that doesn't chase trends or ask for attention; it simply shows up on time, ready for business, and perfectly put together.

New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher

Councilman Bottcher's wardrobe mirrors his professional precision. With a model-like physique that naturally elevates even the simplest looks, he favors streamlined suits, neutral tones, and modern cuts that feel deliberate and uncluttered. There's a quiet confidence in how he dresses - nothing flashy, just sharp tailoring that lets both the fit and the work speak for themselves.

Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Former Mayor Adams understands the power of the visual. His suits are bold, fitted, and unmistakably intentional - often paired with shirts and accessories that make a statement before he even speaks. He dresses like a man who knows the cameras are rolling and wants the suit to say exactly what he would've said himself.

New York State Senator Kevin S. Parker

Senator Parker dresses like fashion is part of the job description. Color, pattern, texture—nothing is off-limits, and somehow it always works. His pocket squares alone deserve their own staffer. He doesn't just enter a room; his outfit arrives first and introduces him.

United States Representative Ritchie Torres

Congressman Torres has mastered modern elegance. His suits are impeccably tailored, his silhouettes clean, and his styling thoughtful. He often incorporates subtle pops of color that feel youthful without undermining authority. There's a quiet sophistication to his look - measured, intentional, and effortlessly sharp.

United States Representative Mike Lawler

Congressman Lawler is a walking menswear checklist—in the best way. Structured suits, conservative colors, perfectly chosen ties, and that now-signature beard. His look says "I respect tradition," while quietly adding, "and I own a very good mirror."

New York State Assemblyman Clyde Vanel

Assemblyman Vanel's style reflects his forward-thinking reputation. He favors modern tailoring, sleek fits, and understated color choices that feel contemporary and intentional. His look is clean and efficient—no excess, no distractions. It's a wardrobe that aligns perfectly with someone focused on innovation and the future.

New York State Senator James Skoufis

Senator Skoufis has quietly become one of Albany's most stylish regulars with a look that recalls a modern JFK. He's comfortable experimenting with fabrics, seasonal colors, and modern tailoring, all while maintaining an effortless polish. You get the sense he genuinely enjoys getting dressed, and that confidence carries through in every appearance.

New York State Assemblyman Brian Cunningham

Assemblyman Cunningham keeps his style classic and controlled, favoring clean, well-tailored suits and thoughtfully restrained accessories. And then there's the beard—a serious statement in its own right, and no easy feat to style well. The balance he strikes between polished tailoring and strong grooming is impressive, proving that subtlety, when done right, can still make a lasting impression.

New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern

Assemblyman Stern wears a suit with an ease that can't be taught. Whether at formal events or more relaxed public appearances, he looks completely at home in tailored clothing. When a suit looks this natural, it stops being an outfit and starts being a uniform.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards

Borough President Richards dresses with the kind of polish that feels both deliberate and accessible. He has a knack for looking prepared for anything—a photo op, a public address, or a quick conversation—proof that good style is often about readiness as much as it is about taste.

