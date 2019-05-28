Brad Morton Joins Noble Aerospace's Board of Directors

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Aerospace (formerly All Metals Processing Holdings), the parent company of both Embee Processing and All Metals Processing of Orange County, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brad Morton to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Morton has dedicated his entire career to the U.S. aerospace industry with senior executive roles at AlliedSignal, Honeywell, and Eaton. Most recently, Mr. Morton was President of Eaton Aerospace.

"Our goal at Noble Aerospace is to set the Gold Standard in the U.S. aerospace metal finishing industry in employee safety, environmental stewardship, product quality, and customer service. Brad Morton is one of the most successful aerospace executives in the country and his valuable insight will help us attain that goal," said Michael Coburn, CEO of Noble Aerospace.

Brad Morton commented, "Noble Aerospace is bringing a professional, innovative approach to metal finishing which is being recognized by some of the largest and most sophisticated customers in the country. I am excited to be a part of this effort to grow Noble by consistently exceeding customer expectations."

About Noble Aerospace

Noble Aerospace, formerly All Metals Processing Holdings, is the parent company of Embee Processing in Santa Ana, California and All Metal Processing of Orange County in Stanton, California. Noble Aerospace is one of the largest and most capable aerospace metal finishing business in the United States. For more information, please contact Michael Coburn at 714-380-5227 or 215225@email4pr.com or visit our website at www.nobleaero.com .

