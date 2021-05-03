Brad Nevins Joins Executive Team at Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

Anita Nevins, Founder and CEO of Direct Connection, shared: "Brad has spent many years building relationships in the insurance industry and has an amazing reputation. He brings a fresh perspective to our team's sales and marketing goals. As our company expands, Brad will play an integral role as we broaden our offerings and explore virtual opportunities. Together, we are committed to developing new services and growing our client base in innovative, exciting ways."

Brad brings over 40 years of experience working with insurance retailers, wholesalers and carriers. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Sales and Marketing at ClassicPlan Insurance Premium Financing, where he led the company to achieve the most successful period of their 37-year history. His responsibilities included managing and motivating sales staff and producers, product development, generating new sources of business and managing all marketing, promotional and advertising mediums.

"I am excited to be joining Anita and the Direct Connection team. Their marketing expertise and ability to deliver exceptional service, combined with my experience working with retail insurance brokers, will allow us to continue building on the strong foundation already in place," Brad said. "The Spark Online Events division offers tremendous potential and provides new and exciting ways for businesses to promote their products and services. I can't wait to get started."

The addition of Brad's role comes at a time when virtual events in the insurance industry are becoming more mainstream. As the virtual market continues to grow and thrive, Direct Connection is increasing their expertise in this space, while continuing to offer a wide range of full-service marketing options. The company is thrilled to welcome Brad to the team and looks forward to continued success and growth.

About Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing is a full-service, integrated marketing and communication firm, offering expertise in branding, print and digital content, virtual events, media relations, email marketing and social media. Our skilled team provides strategic guidance and thoughtful, flexible campaigns to help our clients meet their goals and connect with customers across a wide range of platforms.

