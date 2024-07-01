New position supports growth initiatives

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, announced the promotion of Brad O'Halloran to Executive Vice-President. In this new position, the primary duty is to lead Brennan's capital markets department, which is responsible for the procurement of debt and equity capital - both institutional and high net worth - for the company's value-add industrial real estate investments.

Brad O’Halloran Promoted to Executive Vice-President

Since joining Brennan in 2013, Brad held the position of Executive Director of Investor Relations raising high net-worth capital and fostering strong investor relations. Additionally, Brad oversaw Brennan's Human Resources department and will continue in that role in his Executive Vice-President capacity.

Currently, and throughout his career, Mr. O'Halloran has served on numerous boards and has held senior management positions in both public and private companies. Brad is a Board Member of the University of Wisconsin's James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate, ranked #1 in the nation by US News and World Report. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for Old Plank Trail Bank, a subsidiary of Wintrust Financial Corporation, as well as for Coolfire Solutions, a SaaS company which provides enterprise work collaboration technology solutions. Prior to Brennan, Mr. O'Halloran oversaw merger and acquisition activity for World Duty Free, a wholly owned subsidiary of BAA, plc.

"Brad O'Halloran has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication. His new role as Executive Vice-President is a testament to his work ethic, business acumen and his results," said Michael Brennan, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Managing Principal. "Senior managers often have dual responsibilities. The pleasure of working with Brad is that he knows the necessity of this and has always enthusiastically embraced these roles, bringing both experience and good judgment to everything he has done for Brennan."

Brad expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "I'm extremely grateful and enthusiastic to take on this expanded role at Brennan. I look forward to continuing our success and driving our company's strategic goals alongside our talented team."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses over 55 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

