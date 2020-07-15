Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley Join Tiller & Hatch As Co-Founders

The Paisleys join co-founders Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in the brand's mission to provide good food for all - through premium products at a budget-friendly price and supporting efforts to improve access to healthy foods. The company is working towards the day when ALL families can enjoy healthy meals together. In their new role, the Paisleys will focus on brand-building, creative storytelling, philanthropic initiatives as well as active involvement in the R&D process.

"We love the Tiller & Hatch meals. They are quick, delicious, healthy, and even our kids can claim they made dinner 'all by themselves' because they are so easy to make," said the Paisleys. "Tiller & Hatch also provides to communities in need, which is very important to us. They've already donated thousands of meals to our nonprofit, The Store in Nashville. We are honored and excited to be a part of their mission."

Tiller & Hatch is the first frozen meal brand designed for an electric pressure cooker, which dramatically reduces preparation time and clean up. The meals, which include artisanal pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups, are centered on simple, wholesome and nutritious recipes that are tasty and made from premium, quality ingredients. The new flavors include Chili Mac, Italian Chicken Gnocchi, BBQ Beef Chili and Chicken Tikka Masala.

For roughly $3 per serving, Tiller & Hatch meals can feed a family of four for less than $13. Families can choose between a subscription delivery option - 4, 6 or 8 meal bundles - or purchase in-store at both Walmart and Target stores across America.

"The addition of Brad and Kimberly is in perfect harmony with our brand values. Like Tiller & Hatch, they believe in better food for all and share our desire to give back and help families live better through wholesome food. We're excited to have them join our team as we expand our retail footprint" said Jennifer Pullen, COO, Tiller & Hatch.

Tiller & Hatch, launched in 2019, was built with a core value to give back. Among other things, they donated a year's worth of meals to an elementary school in Tennessee and supplied over 75,000 meals to Americans impacted by COVID-19. Tiller & Hatch will continuously donate to The Store, a year-round free grocery store, founded by the Paisleys, that serves individuals and families experiencing food insecurities and financial hardship in the Nashville area. For more information, visit www.tillerandhatch.com or @tillerandhatch.

About Tiller & Hatch:

Tiller & Hatch launched in October 2019 to solve the age-old problem of not having enough time or money to eat a healthy meal. In collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Tiller & Hatch was co-founded by Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. The brand offers high-quality, nutritious and affordable meals designed for electric pressure cookers. Tiller & Hatch offers a variety of dishes from Farfalle with Marinara and Ground Turkey to Coconut Chicken Stew. Designed to feed the entire family, Tiller & Hatch wants to bring more time together at the dinner table. For more information, please visit tillerandhatch.com or follow @tillerandhatch on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Launched.LA

Launched.LA explores, conceives and delivers healthy lifestyle next-gen brands offering premium, but affordable choices in digital, retail and beyond. Co-founded in 2019 by industry veterans Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen, Launched.LA works with other passionate thought-leaders to deliver on the promise that every person deserves access to better-for-you alternatives, made available through mass sales channels nationwide. The Launched.LA portfolio of brands includes Hello Bello, Taffer's, Tiller & Hatch and State of Sun.

SOURCE Tiller & Hatch