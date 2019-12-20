Brad Pistotnik And The Bull Attorneys 14th Annual Christmas And Holiday Toy Giveaway

The Toy Giveaway will take place at Brad Pistotnik Law® office at 10111 East 21st Street North, Suite 204 in Wichita, Kansas starting at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. The office is located east of Webb Road on 21st street.

Annually Brad Pistotnik and Tony Atterbury invite their entire staff and their families to help purchase toys, games, bicycles and so much more in all age groups for both boys and girls. The staff returns to the office to categorize the toys by age and interests to be delivered to the children. Up to 2 free toys per family are offered while supplies last to help those in need. Sometimes, people have many children in need and this rule is not followed and each child gets a toy or stuffed animal.

"Every family is welcome to come out! I believe in the good-hearted people of this town that stand by each other. I will never stop participating in the toy giveaway with Brad as it brings me so much happiness to help. As each day grows closer to our giveaway, I grow excited with anticipation knowing how many beautiful smiles we help create this week. I guess you can say I am just so happy, I'm overflowing with Christmas Spirit!" said Christina Pistotnik.

Since the inception of the Annual Christmas & Holiday Toy Giveaway Brad Pistotnik and team have given hundreds of thousands of toys for thousands of families. This being the 14th year it is expected to bring the largest turnout of guests and contributions to date. The Brad Pistotnik Toy Giveaway is a Wichita staple of events that means so much to so many this time of year. Brad Pistotnik said, "Many of these families have no money to buy toys for their children and did not sign up soon enough with the Salvation Army or other charities that help children at Christmas and we are here to help all of the children in Wichita so that they do not wake up on Christmas morning without a toy. Giving back to Wichita makes my family and staff happy to know we help so many families have a blessed Christmas."

Tony Atterbury said, "Brad and I try to hug and talk to every family that comes to visit. I've learned from Brad how important it is to give back. It is the most special time of year and we're blessed to be able to contribute. It is about all of our children and creating joy in each other's lives. This is by far my favorite event of our firm's charity events each year. Merry Christmas all."

Brad Pistotnik Law® and The Bull Attorneys! ® welcome every family to come out and spend the day together as we prepare to usher in the Holidays. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Bull Attorneys! ® and the entire team at Brad Pistotnik Law ®.

About Brad Pistotnik Law and The Bull Attorneys!

Our firm represents a lifelong dedication to helping personal injury victims. Our attorneys are licensed in different states including Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, Florida, Illinois and Utah.

SOURCE Brad Pistotnik Law ® and The Bull Attorneys! ®