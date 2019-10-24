Brad Pistotnik Law Settles Wrongful Death Case For $3,000,000.00 To Help Wife And Daughters That Lost Husband And Father In Car Accident

"Brad was very kind and made me feel like I was his only client. He was concerned with my family's well-being, took his time with my case; explained everything that was going on very well. I could not have asked for a better lawyer at a terrible time in my life."

This horrific and traumatic case involved a wrongful death claim, conscious pain and suffering claim, survival claim and Wentling damages for the family. It also involved a fleet safety case where negligent hiring, training, and supervision became a highly relevant topics. Our firm, a team of dedicated lawyers who are highly knowledgeable in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) and the CSA BASICs (Compliance, Safety, Accountability of Behavior Analysis and Safety Improvement Categories) routinely handle many of these types of cases every month. Our firm was able to rapidly build the case, hire accident reconstruction experts, medical experts, economic loss experts and conclude in a pre-lawsuit mediation.

While not all cases can be moved this rapidly, we were proud to represent the family and happy to assist them from start to finish. We try to give specialized care to every client no matter how big or small the case is. Regardless of the value of a case, Brad Pistotnik Law® and The Bull Attorneys!® will always work as hard as humanly possible to help injured persons and their families.

