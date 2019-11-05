Brad Pistotnik Law Sponsors FaithBuilders Community Donation Drive

Brad Pistotnik and Tony Atterbury along with Brad Pistotnik Law ® will help to build a better future for our community's children and families by hosting a live remote on location at Brad Pistotnik Law ® on Saturday, November 16th, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at 10111 E. 21st Street, #204. We are accepting a variety of items from gift cards, diapers & wipes, formula, clothing and cleaning supplies. All donators will receive a coupon for a free Classic Steakburger from Spangles. Donations are also accepted online at www.beafaithbuilder.org and all Spangles locations in Wichita.

"It's an honor and a privilege to give back to our community through FaithBuilders. As we approach the Holiday season, more than ever it is important to do our part for those in crisis and need of an extra hand. It is a rewarding experience and I am personally blessed to be surrounded by our team, with a purpose and belief in helping the community. I hope to see everyone on November 16th," said Tony Atterbury of Brad Pistotnik Law ®.

About FaithBuilders

The mission of FaithBuilders is to be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving kids & families in crisis in our community. This is done through mentoring, school and education support, respite, parental strengthening & stabilization and charitable donations of goods and services. FaithBuilders is run on volunteers and funded with private donations. They work deep in the trenches with families and are willing to walk with children and their families as long as they are needed. They strive for consistency and reliability in all areas of ministry. Learn more at beafaithbuilder.org or facebook.com/wichitafaithbuilders.

About Brad Pistotnik Law and The Bull Attorneys!

For a free consultation with Brad Pistotnik Law® and The Bull Attorneys!® call 316-684-4400, 800-241-BRAD or 800-WIN-BULL. Our firm represents a lifelong dedication to helping personal injury victims. Our attorneys are licensed in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, Florida, Illinois and we work in other states. If you've been injured in a motor vehicle accident, motorcycle accident, tractor-trailer accident, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence or Worker's Compensation you need The Bull Attorneys!®, Brad Pistotnik, Tony Atterbury, Jay Sizemore, Bill Barr, and Corey Sucher. If I don't win you don't pay me a dime.® For more information, visit www.bradpistotniklaw.com.

