Brad Pitt Rosé Triumphs, Sarah Jessica Parker's Effort Lags in "War of the Rosés"

With 471 households logged in via Zoom, Oldman instructed the group on how to evaluate rosé wine and then presented the seven contenders. Under scrutiny were the pink drinks by Pitt & Jolie, John Legend, Francis Ford Coppola, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mary J. Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, and Post Malone. Attendees purchased the wines in advance of the tasting.

Participants voted through Zoom's online polling system, with the following results:

1] Miraval Rosé 2019 (Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie) (29%) (winner)

2] tie) Hampton Water Rosé 2019 (Bon Jovi) (20%)

2] tie) LVE Cotes de Provence Rosé 2018 (John Legend) (20%)

4] tie) Maison No. 9 Rosé 2019 (16%) (Post Malone) (16%)

4] tie) Sofia Rosé 2019 (Francis Ford Coppola) (16%)

6] Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato 2019 (Mary J Blige) (8%)

7] Invivo X Rosé 2019 (Sarah Jessica Parker) (7%)

"The Miraval was prized for its zesty, delicate personality and notes of red berries, melon, and tangerine," says Oldman, one of the food world's most popular speakers and winner of the IACP "Best Drinks Book" Award for his book, How to Drink Like a Billionaire (Simon & Schuster).

"One could argue that this gorgeous rosé is the best thing to come out of Brangelina's former marriage." Jon Bon Jovi and John Legend's rosés also fared well in the competition.

For the full results, including the winner of best wine packaging, please visit:

https://www.markoldman.com/brad-pitts-rose-triumphs-in-celebrity-wines-virtual-tastings/

Oldman, who did not vote in the competition, summed up the night by pointing out that, "Despite some experts' disdain for celebrity wine, all of these rosés had charm and refreshment value, even the ones ranked lower."

The next celebrity tasting happens on August 18th, when Oldman hosts a "Celebrity White Wine Showdown" in which the white wines of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Dave Matthews, Sting, Lisa Vanderpump, and Zac Brown will battle it out for supremacy.

These virtual wine tastings are free to those who register:

https://www.markoldman.com/virtual-wine-tastings-mark-oldman/

Oldman is also highly in-demand for virtual corporate wine events with clients such as Credit Suisse, Estee Lauder, Amazon, and several other Fortune 1000 firms.

