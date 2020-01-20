Brad Riddell Appointed Vice President, CyberSecurITy at FlexITy, Canada's leading Systems Integrator

"Brad is astute at understanding the cybersecurity challenges faced by Canadian companies and developing pragmatic solutions to effectively manage cybersecurity risk. He has a proven track record of building high performing teams that attract top cybersecurity talent that our clients require. As a longstanding trusted advisor to clients across many industries, Brad quickly earns their trust and develops long-lasting relationships," said Peter Stavropoulos.

"FlexITy is a proven and trusted Systems Integrator focused on attracting and retaining top IT engineering talent and delivering robust, high performance and reliable solutions to their clients. We are applying this winning approach to cybersecurity to create Canada's leading end-to-end cybersecurity services business. FlexITy will build tailored solutions targeted at solving the most daunting challenges such as ransomware, securing IoT devices, ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure, enabling secure electronic commerce, and ensuring the privacy of patient medical records," said Brad Riddell.

Canadian companies now have a single trusted provider to design, deploy, secure and manage critical IT networks, systems and applications. By taking a truly integrated approach to network and system design, integration and security, FlexITy offers a unique capability unmatched in the Canadian market.

Along with the depth of FlexITy's Infrastructure team of architects, pre-sales engineers, highly skilled and cross-certified integrators and project managers, all with the highest of government security clearances, we work with our best-of-breed strategic partners to develop and deliver broad and deep sets of Managed and Hybrid CyberSecurITy Solutions that make an immediate impact with clients across Canada.

The range of FlexITy clients serviced over the past two decades span across some of Canada's leading financial, government, public sector, legal, media, telecommunications, insurance and health care institutions.

About FlexITy

FlexITy is an award-winning integrator of smart technology, CyberSecurITy and service solutions, built on powerful and digitally advanced secure platforms, and delivered with decades of expertise, is headquartered in Richmond Hill, with offices in Toronto and Winnipeg.

FlexSecurITy is a next-generation cybersecurity offering enabling organizations to protect the way people work today from advanced threats and compliance risks. FlexSecurITy protects organizations from the advanced attacks targeting them and protects the critical information people create while arming organizations with the right intelligence and tools to respond quickly when things go wrong.

FlexHealth-Powered by FlexITy is a suite of patient-centric solutions that integrate interactive mobile applications, secure health IT and data, and optimize healthcare management. FlexHealth engages patients and families, empowers clinicians and delivers outcomes that matter.

FlexTEL, a leading and secure managed business provides Unified Collaboration Cloud Services for Enterprises seeking a holistic enterprise grade Collaboration Platform.





www.flexsecurity.com, www.flexity.com, www.flexhealth.ca

