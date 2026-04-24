Brad Schneider Completes Acquisition of The Growth Coach Franchise System

Long-Time Franchise Owner and Brand President Takes the Helm, Carrying Forward a 20-Year Legacy of Coaching Small Business Owners Across America

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Franchising Systems, a multi-brand franchise development system, announced today that it has completed the sale of The Growth Coach franchise system to BDS Equity Holdings LLC, effective March 31, 2026. The Growth Coach Franchise was co-founded by Dan Murphy and Gary Green in 2003. Brad Schneider, who has served as the President of The Growth Coach and brings over 11 years of experience as a franchise owner in the Columbus market, steps into ownership with an unmatched depth of brand knowledge and a proven commitment to the company's mission and franchise owners.

"This brand has been a huge part of my life for over a decade, and I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead," said Schneider, now Owner and President of The Growth Coach. "The Growth Coach exists to lift up small business owners, their teams, and their communities—and that mission is more important than ever. I'm honored to carry it forward and to build on the incredible foundation that Dan, Gary, and this entire organization have created."

Schneider's journey with The Growth Coach began in 2015 when he became a franchise owner in Columbus, Ohio. His success as an owner led to his appointment as Chief Operating Officer and, subsequently, President of the brand—a path that reflects the very entrepreneurial spirit The Growth Coach instills in its clients. With this acquisition, Schneider becomes only the second owner of the franchise system since its founding.

"Gary and I built The Growth Coach with the belief that every small business owner deserves access to world-class coaching and support," said Murphy, co-founder of The Growth Coach and CEO of Strategic Franchising Systems. "Watching Brad grow from a franchise owner to President—and now to owner of the entire system—has been one of the most gratifying things I've witnessed in my career. He embodies everything The Growth Coach stands for. The brand's mission is in the very best hands."

Under Schneider's leadership, The Growth Coach will continue to expand its national footprint, serving small business owners and their teams through its proven coaching frameworks and dedicated franchise network. The brand will soon relocate its headquarters to Columbus, Ohio.

About The Growth Coach

The Growth Coach is one of the largest business and sales coaching franchise organizations in the world, with locations across the United States. Founded with a mission to help small business owners achieve more success with less stress, The Growth Coach delivers group coaching workshops and one-on-one coaching engagements that help owners, managers, and sales teams grow their businesses and improve their quality of life. For more information, visit www.thegrowthcoach.com.

About Strategic Franchising Systems

Strategic Franchising Systems is a multi-brand development platform based in Cincinnati, Ohio that has four other affiliated national franchise companies in addition to the recently sold Growth Coach Franchise System: Fresh Coat, Caring Transitions, TruBlue Home Service Ally, and Pet Wants. SFS was co-founded by Gary Green and Dan Murphy.

Media Contact:

Peter Eberly

Strategic Franchising Systems

[email protected]

513-227-8947

SOURCE Growth Coach