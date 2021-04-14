Brad Schrepferman joins SagaCity Media as Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Sales

Mr. Schrepferman arrives at SagaCity with two decades of proven success at media and entertainment brands such as Viacom, Disney, Rolling Stone, and Shazam. He will be responsible for revenue growth across SagaCity's best-in-class local media brands in Houston, Seattle, Sarasota, and Portland, Oregon. He will also lead advertising sales and business development efforts for the company's talented content creation teams, working with partners in the travel and tourism industry.

"Brad's singular expertise arrives at this most critical juncture in SagaCity's history. He will help lead our sales teams through this next critical stage of digital transformation," says Nicole Vogel, CEO and cofounder. "Our award-winning editorial teams have grown these regional media brands to attract the largest and most sought-after lifestyle audiences in some of the greatest influencer cities of our time. It's now time to further monetize these audiences of highly educated, affluent, early adopters."

SagaCity Media's editorial and advertising offerings on a variety of channels bring the latest in city news and lifestyle to their communities, spotlighting the very best that they have to offer in food and drink, arts and culture, regional travel, outdoor recreation, homes and real estate, and more. That makes the company an ideal fit for Mr. Schrepferman's experience at the forefront of new media formats, honed amid repeated waves of innovation in digital marketing.

"I'm excited to join SagaCity at a time when communities and hyperlocal brands are experiencing a renaissance—with an urgent need for high-quality lifestyle and editorial content," says Mr. Schrepferman. "SagaCity's authentic brands not only provide locally relevant information, but make people smile. I am looking forward to connecting our audiences with like-minded advertisers who are rebuilding and reinvesting in local economies."

About SagaCity Media

SagaCity Media, Inc. is the parent company of the preeminent lifestyle media brands in Seattle, Portland, Houston, Sarasota, Aspen, Vail, and Park City. In their respective markets, they produce the most-visited local lifestyle websites, largest-selling magazines, and industry-dominating social media followers. SagaCity also produces award-winning publications for regional tourism groups across the U.S.

SOURCE SagaCity Media, Inc.

