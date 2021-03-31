Brad Stoltz Joins US Digestive Health as Chief Operating Officer

EXTON, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Digestive Health (USDH), a management services organization established to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, today announced the addition of Brad Stoltz as Chief Operating Officer for the fast-growing organization. An experienced healthcare operations leader with substantial strategy and development experience, Brad joined the leadership team on March 1, 2021.

Prior to joining US Digestive, Brad served as Western Division President with US Renal Care in Plano, TX. In this role he managed the operations of over 150 dialysis centers and associated home dialysis programs across 18 states and the Territory of Guam.

In his new position Brad will manage operations of all practices and ancillary services aligned with US Digestive Health. He will also be responsible for US Digestive Health's Contact Center, as well as several corporate functions essential to the continued success of the practices aligned with US Digestive Health.

"Brad brings a proven track record of success in fast growing health services companies to our leadership team," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. "We are poised for continued rapid growth in the GI practice management space, and Brad's talent for leading high-performing operations will further our mission to advance access to high-quality gastroenterology care in our communities."

Brad received his BS in Environmental Engineering from the United States Military Academy and his MBA from The Harvard Business School. Brad began his career as an officer in the US Army Medical Services Corps, rising to the rank of Captain. He started his civilian career as a consultant with McKinsey & Company's Payor Provider Practice. Following McKinsey Brad spent 7 years with Tenet Healthcare, where he helped launch a number of Ambulatory and Post-Acute businesses.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with both the US Digestive Health team and our physician partners. I was born and raised in central Pennsylvania, so the organization's focus on enabling aligned practices to improve care for patients across the Commonwealth is very compelling," said Brad. "I look forward to helping lead US Digestive Health through its next phase of geographic expansion. I am also excited to continue to develop a more comprehensive suite of services we can offer to our aligned physician practices."

As a leading gastroenterology practice on the East Coast, US Digestive Health is at the forefront of the rapidly advancing science of digestive health, bringing new insight into the care, treatment and prevention of digestive health disorders. For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com.

