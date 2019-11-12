Brad Wilkins, Ph.D. Joins Amp Human as VP of Science & Innovation

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, creators of PR Lotion, announced today that Dr. Brad Wilkins has joined the company as Vice President of Science and Innovation. Wilkins' executive responsibilities include developing and directing research and innovation strategy, and retaining his seat as Chairman of Amp Human's Scientific Advisory Board.

"From the day we met Brad, we knew he would be instrumental in helping us translate science into products for elite and everyday consumers alike," said Jeff Byers, Amp Human Co-Founder and CEO. "Brad and I have worked closely together over the past year building the Scientific Advisory Board, and I know that he will be a key in driving Amp Human's future growth and scientific discoveries."

"My passion and expertise lies in understanding the limiting factors that prevent people from reaching their potential, and finding solutions to those problems," said Dr. Wilkins, Amp Human Vice President of Science and Innovation. "I'm thrilled to expand the scope of my role with Amp Human, because I know they are equally as passionate about human potential, and together we will be able to build something remarkable."

Dr. Wilkins has over 25 years of research experience with over 40 published scientific articles and patents. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Oregon and trained as a post-doctoral fellow at the Mayo Clinic. As an accomplished scientist at Nike, he founded the Nike+ Sport Performance Laboratory, and led the scientific team in Nike's quest to break the two-hour marathon barrier (Breaking2). Wilkins' also founded W124°; a consultancy with the aim of exploring, translating, and applying insights gleaned from human performance research.

