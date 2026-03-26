Braddock Films Inc. Presents the World Premiere of Becoming Benjamin Lay

Saturday, April 11, 2026, 4pm • Carnegie One • Braddock, Pennsylvania

BRADDOCK, Pa., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braddock Films Inc. announces the world premiere of Becoming Benjamin Lay will take place on April 11, 2026, 4pm at Carnegie One, located at 419 Library St., Braddock, PA. This landmark event invites audiences to rediscover one of early America's most uncompromising abolitionists through a bold and timely new documentary.

Poster for the documentary "Becoming Benjamin Lay" Mark Povinelli rehearsing

Becoming Benjamin Lay explores the life of Benjamin Lay, an 18th–century Quaker dwarf, abolitionist, and radical truth–teller whose dramatic acts of protest challenged the moral complacency of his era. Becoming Benjamin Lay brings renewed attention to a figure whose moral clarity and radical activism were centuries ahead of their time. The film paints a vivid portrait of a man who refused to remain silent in the face of injustice. The film features acclaimed actor Mark Povinelli and incorporates scenes from the stage production Return of Benjamin Lay, cowritten by Marcus Rediker and Naomi Wallace, further enriching the film's dramatic and historical texture. Becoming Benjamin Lay reunites the production team, Marcus Rediker, Tom Dubensky, John Rice and Janice McMannis who worked together on the award-winning film Ghosts of Amistad.

Filmmaker Tony Buba underscores the film's contemporary resonance, stating: "In a moment when social justice movements continue to challenge entrenched systems of power, Benjamin Lay's story resonates powerfully." He reminds us that dissent has always been uncomfortable, and that meaningful change often begins with a single, uncompromising voice.

This premiere also holds a special significance for Buba: Becoming Benjamin Lay will be screened in the newly remodeled Carnegie Music Hall Auditorium the very stage where Tony once walked to receive his high school diploma. The event brings his filmmaking journey full circle, returning him to a space deeply rooted in his personal history and the community that shaped him.

There will be a Q&A with the production team and a reception following the film.

Event Details What: World Premiere — Becoming Benjamin Lay

When: April 11, 2026, 4pm. Followed by a Q&A and Reception

April 11, 2026, 4pm. Followed by a Q&A and Reception Where: Carnegie One, 419 Library St., Braddock, PA

Carnegie One, 419 Library St., Braddock, PA Tickets: Available now at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/becoming-benjamin-lay-world-premiere-tickets-1984937061183?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

www.braddockfilms.com

Media Contact:

Allison Rhodes, [email protected], 412-351-5356

Tony Buba, [email protected], 412-351-4808 hp

SOURCE Braddock Films Inc.