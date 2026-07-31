Braderie South Returns to Jekyll Island Club Resort with Expanded Programming, Signature Events and Featured Guest Gray Benko

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jekyll Island Club Resort is pleased to announce Braderie South, a curated antique marketplace is returning to the historic resort for its second year. Running Aug. 28-30, 2026, Braderie South will transform the resort's storied halls into a vibrant celebration of antiques, art, jewelry, design and heirlooms, complemented by new signature events and immersive experiences. This year's event will welcome featured guest Gray Benko of the Magnolia Network, star of "Happy to Be Home With the Benkos" and co-founder of Gray Benko Home.

Inspired by centuries-old European traditions from France and The Netherlands, Braderie South reimagines the spirit of historic braderies with the same community-centered and culturally rich foundation. Braderie South's venue, Jekyll Island Club Resort, proves to be an authentic setting as an antique itself. Having opened its doors in 1888 as a private winter retreat for iconic American families like the Rockefellers, Morgans and Vanderbilts, the resort breathes life into the past through its gilded-age architecture, landmark significance and Southern charm.

"Braderie South perfectly aligns with what Jekyll Island Club Resort represents - a celebration of timeless beauty, rich history and refined experiences," says Shane Pappas, managing director, Jekyll Island Club Resort. "This year's expanded programming, featuring Magnolia Network's Gray Benko and our curated lineup of events, allows us to share our passion for storytelling and craftsmanship with collectors and enthusiasts from across the region. We couldn't be more honored to host this treasured marketplace."

More than just a shopping experience, Braderie South is dedicated to preserving the legacy of remarkable antiques and heirlooms, along with celebrating artists and makers. The event brings together industry professionals, passionate collectors and extraordinary exhibitors to create a space for meaningful connections and appreciation.

"The response to last year's Braderie South was incredibly moving, and we knew we had created something truly special," says Founder of Braderie South, Kelly Broome-Smith. "This year, we've purposefully expanded the experience to deepen the connections between collectors, designers and our exceptional exhibitor community. Welcoming Gray Benko as our featured guest adds another layer of excitement and our additional events create multiple touchpoints for guests to engage with the marketplace and each other as an embodiment of the Braderie South philosophy: celebrating history, craftsmanship and community in a space as thoughtful as the collections themselves."

Featured Exhibitors and Marketplace Access

Braderie South will welcome 21 exceptional exhibitors, including the Gray Benko Home Collection and more. Click here to view the complete list of participating vendors.

Overnight guests of Jekyll Island Club Resort will enjoy complimentary marketplace access with their stay. The public can purchase daily entrance tickets or weekend passes, with a special industry-only designer pass available which offers exclusive access to a meet-and-greet with Gray Benko and priority seating for the Q&A on Aug. 30.

Braderie South Weekend Events & Activities

In addition to the curated marketplace, Braderie South features live entertainment, curated food and beverage offerings and a full bar available daily. Jekyll Island Club Resort's special events and programming throughout the weekend include:

Caviar, Croquet & Champagne – Friday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Show off your white croquet fashion and kick off Braderie South weekend with an evening of champagne, caviar and friendly competition on the historic Croquet Lawn ($50)

– Friday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Show off your white croquet fashion and kick off Braderie South weekend with an evening of champagne, caviar and friendly competition on the historic Croquet Lawn ($50) Braderie After Dark – Friday, August 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Enjoy crafted cocktails and mocktails at the Alexander Bar & Boar's Head Lounge, followed by exclusive after-hours shopping in the Hall of Mirrors. (Cash Bar)

– Friday, August 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Enjoy crafted cocktails and mocktails at the Alexander Bar & Boar's Head Lounge, followed by exclusive after-hours shopping in the Hall of Mirrors. (Cash Bar) Coffee with the Curator – Saturday, Aug. 29, 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. | This intimate event offers early access to the market and a guided walk through the exhibitor floor with expert commentary, insider tips you won't find on any tag. ($17.29)

– Saturday, Aug. 29, 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. | This intimate event offers early access to the market and a guided walk through the exhibitor floor with expert commentary, insider tips you won't find on any tag. ($17.29) Braderie Boulevard – Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday August 30, beginning at 10 a.m. | A special showcase of vintage automobiles, set beneath the majestic oaks of the historic Jekyll Island Club Resort

– Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday August 30, beginning at 10 a.m. | A special showcase of vintage automobiles, set beneath the majestic oaks of the historic Jekyll Island Club Resort The Antique Heist: Murder Mystery Dinner – Saturday, Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m. | Step into a world of antiques and intrigue with an interactive, family-friendly mystery dinner in the Grand Dining Room (Adults: $75, Children: $45, Kids Under 3: Free)

– Saturday, Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m. | Step into a world of antiques and intrigue with an interactive, family-friendly mystery dinner in the Grand Dining Room (Adults: $75, Children: $45, Kids Under 3: Free) High Tea with Gray Benko – Sunday, Aug. 30, 12:30 p.m. | Join Gray Benko of Magnolia Network for an afternoon of tea sandwiches, fresh scones, sweet treats and inspiring conversation in the Grand Dining Room (Access included in Connoisseur Patron Package or separate tickets available for Adults: $68, Children: $40, Kids Under 3: Free)

More information about the weekend's special events and ticketing can be found here.

Stay at Jekyll Island Club Resort During Braderie South

Rooms booked at Jekyll Island Club Resort during Braderie South start at a rate of $179 per night and can be reserved here.

For an elevated experience, the resort is featuring an exclusive getaway package which includes discounted guestroom accommodations, admission to Braderie South, a Braderie South gift tote, admission for two to Caviar, Croquet & Champagne on Friday evening, admission for two to Sunday's High Tea with Gray Benko and automatic late check out at 3 PM to make the most of your visit. The package is valid for stays August 27–31, 2026 when booked with promo code: BRADERIE.

Learn more about Braderie South at braderiesouth.com. Book your stay and additional event tickets via jekyllclub.com.

About Jekyll Island Club Resort

Jekyll Island Club Resort is a historic upscale resort located on Jekyll Island, Georgia, and is managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts. Originally established as a member's club for the country's most influential families in 1888, the resort now features a variety of accommodation options: the Historic Clubhouse, three Island Cottages and the all-site property Jekyll Ocean Club Resort. The resort also features two pools, beach access, six on-site food and beverage venues, bicycle rentals, a traditional croquet lawn, and a rotating calendar of events and programming. For more information, visit www.jekyllclub.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio is a collection of 30 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through their carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within their collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes over 75 restaurants, bars, and lounges; the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. In 2024 and 2025, Noble House was named one of the top 25 hotel brands on Travel + Leisure's annual World's Best list. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Jekyll Island Club Resort