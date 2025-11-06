Take a Jolly Jaunt to Jekyll Island Club and Jekyll Ocean Club Where the Holidays are Aglow with Cherished Traditions and Merry Moments to Share

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year when Jekyll Island is transformed into a holiday wonderland with more than two million lights adorning the majestic trees and historic buildings. Santa's sack is stuffed to overflow with festivities for everyone in the family, and budget-friendly discounts on overnight stays. From sublime afternoon teas to playful and charming children's favorites, you'll want to jingle all the way to Jekyll Island this season.

The historic Jekyll Island Club makes the holiday season extra festive with special events and decor galore. Breakfast with the Grinch is just one of many holiday events planned to put more jingle in guests' Jekyll jaunt.

Holiday Market – December 4, 11&12, 18-20 and 26 Noon – 6 p.m. Sip, shop and celebrate the season in the Island Club's Hall of Mirrors where local artisans and entrepreneurs will be offering handmade gifts, hand-crafted sweets, coastal treasures and lots more. It's new this season and a tradition in the making.

Holiday High Tea – December 4 & 5, 11&12, 18 &19, 23, 26, 27 and 29 from 2 – 4 p.m. Scones, pastries, canapes and finger sandwiches all served in the sumptuously bedecked Grand Dining Room at the Island Club. Adults $65, children 4-12 $45.

Seaside Polar Express December 4 - 6- 8 p.m. Join us for a Family Fun Night at Jekyll Ocean Club! Wear your coziest pajamas and enjoy a special screening of The Polar Express, complete with a hot cocoa station, s'mores, and more. Each child will receive a festive silver bell on a ribbon and a golden ticket. $30 per family, up to six people.

Swing Into the Holiday – December 6 – 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Big Band meets holiday favorites for the dessert and dance party in the Morgan Center. $40 per person includes a dazzling dessert buffet, complimentary glass of champagne and a bop til you drop dance band.

Breakfast with the Grinch December 13 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Morgan Center Ballroom is transformed into the Grinch's lair for a memorable breakfast with The Grinch featuring a "Green Eggs & Ham" themed buffet. Tickets: Adults $55, children (4-12) $30.

Tea with Santa December 21 – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Grand Dining Room at Jekyll Island Club Resort is fully decked out to welcome the Jolly One. Don't miss this chance to have a professional family photo taken with Santa. Sessions are 10 AM for guests dining at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for guests attending the 3 p.m. seating. $70 adults $50 children (4-12)

Christmas Eve – December 24 - Grand Dining Room Dinner 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. An exquisite five-course plated dinner is on the menu in the Grand Dining Room exclusively for overnight hotel guests. $95 adults, $45 children (4-12).

Christmas Bunch – December 25 - Grand Dining Room 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Even Santa could not sample everything served at this elaborate Christmas feast offered exclusively to hotel guests. $95 adults, $55 children (4-12)

Visitors should be sure to leave extra time to tour the Island Club's festival of 12 individually decorated trees reflecting the historic origins as a millionaire's retreat.

Packages That Don't Need Wrapping

Our packages don't need paper or bow, but unwrapping the savings is pure holiday magic.

Twas the Night Before Christmas – Enjoy daily breakfast for two and a stocking full of holiday surprises combined with our best available rate and exclusive access to Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch in The Grand Dining Room. Available November 29 – January 2, 2026.

Southeast Staycation – Georgia, Florida and Carolinas residents get exclusive access to Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch in The Grand Dining Room and enjoy 25 percent off the best available rate, plus daily breakfast for two and complimentary bike rental for two. ID is required at check. Available through March 31, 2026.

Click here for rates and dates.

Jekyll Island's elves have been extra busy planning activities to brighten the season. To get the most jingle from your Jekyll jaunt, consider planning your visit around the free, island-wide events below or follow this link. Holly Jolly Jekyll.

December 6 – Winter Carnival and Big Truck Roundup on Great Dunes Beach Noon – 4 p.m.

December 20 – Holiday Light Parade with Santa and friends 7 p.m.

December 22 & 29 – Fireworks 7 – 7:30 p.m.

