It's a Wrap Jekyll Island Club and Jekyll Ocean Club Send off 2025 with Mysteries and Merriment

Our packages don't need paper or bow, but unwrapping the savings is pure joy.

Twas the Night Before Christmas – Enjoy daily breakfast for two and a stocking full of holiday surprises combined with our best available rate Available November 29 – January 2, 2026.

Countdown on the Coast – Take 10 percent off the best rate and enjoy included tickets to the New Year's Dance Party and a bottle of bubbles delivered to your room. Rates start at $496 per night with a three-night stay.

Southeast Staycation – Georgia, Florida and Carolinas residents enjoy 25 percent off the best available rate, plus daily breakfast for two and complimentary bike rental for two. Available through March 31, 2026. (ID is required at check-in)

Click here for rates and dates.

New Year Celebrations

New Year's Eve Dinner – Exclusively for guests of the Jekyll Island or Ocean Club, the culinary staff saved the best for last with the most lavish holiday buffet of the year featuring an eye-popping display of small bites, towers of chilled seafood, four carving stations and much more in the Grand Dining Room. Tickets are $95 per adult and $75 for children aged four to 12. Book your Countdown on the Coast hotel package to get an access code to make dinner Reservations.

New Year's Dance Party – Shimmy and shake off 2025 at the Morgan Center with local party band, Rider covering the hits of the 50s to today. Hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast are included for the adults-only event. Tickets are $75. Reservations

Good Luck Brunch – Start the year off right with a bountiful brunch in the Grand Dining Room featuring a buffet brimming with traditional culinary symbols of happiness and prosperity. Tickets are $70 for adults and $45 for children aged four to 12. Reservations.

Holiday Season Stretchers

Make the festivities last a little longer with these one-of-a-kind events.

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year – December 27 – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a sumptuous buffet supper while unraveling the shocking demise of a not-so-jolly entertainer upstaged by murder. As twists unfold, guests will gather clues, trade secrets, and piece together the truth behind this merry-and-mysterious crime before the evening turns from comedy to catastrophe. Tickets are $75 for adults, $50 for children age four to 12. Reservations.

Bubbles And Blasts - - December 29, 6 – 8 p.m. Give the old year a real send off with VIP seating and unlimited bubbles for the island Fireworks spectacular. Tickets are $60 for adults and $20 for children four to 12 years old. Reservations

Last Minute Gifts

For more than a century, Jekyll Island is where friends and families have been making memories that last, and just like Santa – we deliver! This year, instead of getting loved ones the next best thing, consider the gift of a shared good time; or pair an event with an overnight package and start a new tradition. Follow this link for more memorable events.

December 5 Swing Into the Holidays Concert

December 6 Christmas Cookie Workshop

December 6 Polar Express Family Adventure

December 12 Movies on the Lawn - How the Grinch Stole Christmas

December 15 Grinch Candle Making Workshop

December 15 Millionaires Mixology Class

December 20 Putt Putt with Santa

December 20 Tea with Santa

December 22 Bubbles and Blasts

"The Jekyll Island Club staff takes elf-like pleasure in creating magic with our holiday events," noted Kevin Baker, director of sales and marketing for the Jekyll Island Club. "Whether guests prefer something traditional like a holiday tea, or something splashy like champagne and fireworks, this is the place where holiday memories are made."

About Jekyll Island Club Resort

Built in 1886, the Jekyll Island Club opened in 1888 as an exclusive winter getaway for America's elite whose members included J.P. Morgan, William Rockefeller, Joseph Pulitzer, the Vanderbilts, Goulds, and Astors. Today, the Jekyll Island Club Resort is a spectacular combination of Gilded Age glamor and modern luxury, seamlessly blending eye-catching architecture, classic Southern charm, outdoor recreation, and American history into a single, vibrant experience. The resort is a member of Historic Hotels of America and is a National Historic Landmark. In 2003, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Jekyll Island Club Resort one of America's "Dozen Distinctive Destinations''. The historic Jekyll Island Club offers 159 guest rooms, with four dozen spread among three historic cottages; four restaurants and bars, chief among them the AAA Four Diamond-rated Grand Dining Room; enhanced meeting, wedding, and event spaces; and a wealth of onsite recreation.

In the Summer of 2017, the Resort added the Jekyll Ocean Club, an all-suite contemporary hotel with endless views of the Atlantic Ocean. The only oceanfront boutique hotel on Jekyll Island welcomes travelers with beach-inspired design, expansive living spaces, and a wealth of amenities, including an oceanfront restaurant, Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, a stylish beachfront swimming pool, and indoor and outdoor venues sized for small meetings and gatherings. For general information or accommodations at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, visit www.jekyllclub.com .

Link to Images and menus

