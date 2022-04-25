Bradford Health Services Expands Addiction Treatment Services to Mississippi with Acquisition of The Estate at River Bend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford Health Services, the Southeast's largest substance use disorder treatment provider, today announced that it has acquired The Estate at River Bend, a Mississippi-based substance use disorder treatment facility.

In operation since 2018, The Estate offers residential addiction treatment services, including specialized programming to address co-occurring mental health disorders. Located near the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the 108-acre campus features an onsite detox facility, residential cottages, fitness center, and amenities for nature-based experiential therapies.

"The Estate at River Bend is an outstanding addition to Bradford's network of recovery communities," said Mike Rickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bradford Health Services. "Our teams share a dedication to providing excellent, compassionate care with a true focus on treating the patient as an individual. Together, we can advance this mission by offering greater access to the industry's best care at every stage of recovery."

The expansion into Mississippi furthers Bradford's commitment to increasing in-network access to care and providing unparalleled treatment opportunities for patients, families, and referring providers across a full continuum of care. With the acquisition of The Estate, Bradford further strengthens its position as one of the nation's preeminent providers of addiction treatment and recovery services. The company now offers programming and support services through 40 facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

About Bradford Health Services

Bradford Health Services has been successfully treating alcohol and drug addiction for more than 40 years. With locations across the Southeast, Bradford offers affordable, clinically proven programs at all levels of care, including residential, inpatient, extended care, and outpatient services. Combining proven medical and clinical practices, Bradford's experienced staff tailors every treatment plan to the individual patient, resulting in best-in-class patient outcomes. Bradford's 24-hour crisis center is available by calling 1-888-SOBER-40 (888-762-3740). For more information, visit bradfordhealth.com.

About The Estate at River Bend

The Estate at River Bend offers evidence-based drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation at its 108-acre residential campus, located on the banks of the Pascagoula River in South Mississippi. Accredited by the Joint Commission, The Estate offers individualized treatment programs, innovative therapies, and specialty programming for chronic relapse and co-occurring mental health disorders. The Estate's unique approach features a tranquil, home-like environment with daily community responsibilities to prepare clients with the tools they need to stay focused and determined in recovery. For more information, visit theestatertc.com.

