Bradford White announces the acquisition of Heat-flo

Trusted manufacturer enhances commitment to customers with acquisition of leading manufacturer of stainless steel indirect water heating solutions

AMBLER, Pa., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced today the acquisition of Heat-flo, a leader in stainless steel indirect water-heating and hydronic storage tanks for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The acquisition of Heat-flo results in the broadest portfolio of indirect water-heating solutions in the industry and affirms Bradford White's unwavering commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

"Heat-flo is a perfect complement to our existing product portfolio," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White Corporation. "For both companies, our customers live at the center of all we do every day. Together we will continue to deliver upon the shared values of a customer-first approach."

Bradford White's subsidiary Laars Heating Systems will be supporting Heat-flo. "We are excited to build on the hard work demonstrated by the entire Heat-flo team," said Domingo Mohedano, VP and GM, Laars Heating Systems. "Their dedication and reputation for building the highest quality stainless steel water heater products in our industry will allow us to achieve long-lasting success in the market."

Heat-flo's expansive heating system solutions and indirect stainless steel product portfolio will allow the company to expand its capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving regulatory environment in the water heater industry.

"I am very excited that Heat-flo will become part of Bradford White Corporation," said George Celorier, founder of Heat-flo. "I selected Bradford White because of the alignment of our core values, and our unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, professional plumbers and wholesalers. I am confident that the company we built is in good hands."

"With this acquisition, we'll be able to ensure Heat-flo continues to have the resources and support necessary to continue to grow and thrive well into the future," Carnevale said.

Heat-flo offers a range of solutions, from multi-energy/solar and electric-based water heating systems to hydronic and radiant heating applications. Operations will continue at the Uxbridge, MA factory.

For more information about Bradford White and its trusted water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

