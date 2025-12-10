Bradford White Corporation named 2025 Employer of the Year by West Michigan Works!

The trusted manufacturer of water heating products and storage tanks was chosen for its commitment to workforce development solutions, particularly in the industrial sector

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, has been selected as the 2025 Employer of the Year by West Michigan Works!, recognizing the company's ongoing partnership, collaboration and contributions to workforce development across the region.

Bradford White was nominated for this honor by the West Michigan Works! Business Solutions team for its commitment to strengthening talent pipelines, supporting career pathways and engaging in programs that connect job seekers with meaningful, long-term opportunities. West Michigan Works! is part of the statewide Michigan Works! System, and one of the premier workforce development agencies serving Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

"We believe workforce development is a shared responsibility, and we're committed to showing up alongside our partners to help cultivate the talent and skills that are needed within our community," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing at Bradford White. "Together with West Michigan Works!, we're creating clearer routes into manufacturing careers and supporting people as they grow, professionally as well as personally."

Bradford White's workforce development efforts emphasize missional alignment with local and regional partners to expand access to training, elevate awareness of modern manufacturing careers and help ensure West Michigan remains a place where both employees and employers can thrive. The company maintains manufacturing centers in both Middleville and Niles, Michigan, along with facilities throughout other parts of the country.

Representatives of Bradford White — including Brian Gruber, vice president of operations; Kate Baumgardner, HR supervisor; Jason Heist, director of human resources; and Kelly Kroll, HR business partner — accepted the Employer of the Year award at the West Michigan Works! Annual Meeting on December 8.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

