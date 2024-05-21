Bradford White supports nonprofit home repair program with charitable contribution

Leading manufacturer donates $10,000 to Home Repair Services to support plumbing repair and water heater replacement for mobile home owners in Kent County, Michigan

AMBLER, Pa., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced today a charitable donation of $10,000 to Home Repair Services (HRS) of Kent County, a nonprofit organization that offers income-based services to vulnerable homeowners in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area.

The donation will be directed to the repair program, one of HRS's three key organizational pillars. The program is designed to address and resolve health, safety and sanitation concerns in area homes, such as water heater repair and replacement.

"This funding will help provide essential hot water to improve the health, safety and sanitation of homeowners in Kent County, many living on fixed incomes or facing any number of hardships," said Rebecca Owens, senior manager of communications for Bradford White. "We're proud to be part of this commitment to assisting families in the area live more comfortably in their own homes."

Home Repair Services completes over 2,000 critical repair jobs for low-income families each year, with over 150 of those repairs dedicated to mobile homeowners living with an average income of $21,929. There is no dedicated municipal funding to support these services. This donation will be used to address urgent water heater repairs, enhance the overall quality of housing in the county and create manageable, safe, and sustainable environments for homeowners and their families.

"Bradford White's donation will make a tangible difference to Kent County mobile home owners in need," says Joel Ruiter, executive director at Home Repair Services. "Over the last four years our organization has helped 425 homeowners acquire new water heaters, ensuring critical access to hot water. Thanks to this donation, we're confident we'll be able to extend our efforts to even more families in the region."

About Home Repair Services

Home Repair Services (HRS) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1979, with a mission to strengthen vulnerable Kent County homeowners. The Repair Program is a cornerstone of the organization's efforts to address critical health and safety concerns within households. This program encompasses both major and minor repairs, focusing on issues such as furnace repair and replacement, plumbing problems, roof repairs, and water heater repair and replacement. For more information, visit www.HomeRepairServices.org .

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full line state-of-the-art manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company is headquartered in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities throughout North America, and all products made by Bradford White are manufactured in the United States. For more information, visit www.BradfordWhiteCorporation.com .

