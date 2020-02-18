Bradley A. Pistotnik Validated For $9,500,000.00 Settlement For Truck Accident By U.S Federal District Court

Mr. Pistotnik advertises success with his verdicts and settlements atop an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer and other large commercial motor vehicles declaring "sometimes big truck wrecks can result in big case settlements."

Brad Pistotnik said, "I am extremely happy being vindicated by this ruling from U.S. Federal District Judge, The Honorable Eric F. Melgren, who has dismissed this frivolous lawsuit while finding our 9.5 million dollar settlement accurate and confirms our truth in advertising."

Mr. Pistotnik is a staple of the community providing service, support, and charity over three and a half decades to the fine people of Kansas. Recognized for eccentric and entertaining advertising while riding a bull to breaking down the walls of the insurance companies in the name of justice, "The Bull Attorney" has always been for the people from Kansas in their times of need.

