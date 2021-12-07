Bradley Adds Dennis Daniels To Dallas Litigation Practice

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Dennis Daniels has joined the firm's Dallas office as a senior attorney. Mr. Daniels is a member of the firm's Litigation Practice Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Dennis to our team," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "His reputation and knowledge-base for handling high-profile, high-stakes litigation matters is tremendous and he will greatly enhance the level of trial service that we provide to our clients."

Mr. Daniels has more than a decade of experience defending clients in multimillion and billion-dollar disputes in state and federal courts throughout the country. He regularly represents Fortune 500 companies, emerging startups, prominent business executives and individuals in high-exposure and high-profile litigation. Mr. Daniels has served as lead trial counsel and represented clients in a variety of complex disputes.

A graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, Mr. Daniels is licensed in Texas and California and is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association. He has volunteered with several pro bono and nonprofit organizations, including the Special Olympics, Legal Aid Foundation and the Public Counsel Law Center.

