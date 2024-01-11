Bradley Appointed to CopperPoint Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions, announced today that Thomas Bradley has been appointed to the CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company Board of Directors.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Mr. Bradley is a proven leader in the insurance industry. Thomas most recently served as Chairman and CEO of Argo Group until his retirement in November 2023. He joined the Board of Argo Group in 2018 and was appointed Chair of their Board in 2020. Prior to his time with Argo, Thomas served as the CFO and EVP of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG, a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions, from 2012 until 2017. Prior to that, Thomas served as the EVP and CFO for Fair Isaac Corporation, and the St. Paul Companies. He also held senior financial and operational positions at Zurich Insurance Group, including CFO for North American and CEO of the Universal Underwriters Group (now Zurich Direct Markets).

Mr. Bradley holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from University of Maryland and an MBA in Finance from Loyola University Maryland.

"We are proud to welcome Tom to the CopperPoint Board of Directors," said Ken Kirk, Board Chair. "He brings extensive insurance leadership experience and a deep knowledge of our industry. His participation will complement our board's skills and experiences, while providing direction and oversight of CopperPoint's vison for the future. We are excited to start working with him."

CopperPoint CEO, Marc E. Schmittlein added, "I too am excited for Tom to be joining our CopperPoint Board. His very distinguished career will be helpful on many fronts as we continue our transformational journey."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10-state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers and customers. It has $5.1 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.5 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

