Bradley Bredeweg / Blazing Elm Entertainment Acquire Rights To Paul Schrader Feature 'Life From The Other Side,' Bredeweg To Direct

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Bredeweg of Blazing Elm Entertainment (The Fosters, Good Trouble) has acquired the rights to Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominee Paul Schrader's (First Reformed, American Gigolo, Taxi Driver) feature Life From the Other Side. LFTOS follows Emily Limos, a 23-year-old Instagram influencer, and Moussa "Mouse" Lafitte, an Algerian immigrant in their struggle to make ends meet in New York City. With nearly a million followers, Em embraces the idea that millennials are the true hustlers and makes money any way she can, while Mouse, a 35-year-old boxer, serves as her driver and de-facto bodyguard. The pair's mutually-beneficial partnership allows Em a degree of safety and gives Mouse much-needed income as he pushes along his looming asylum application. As it becomes harder for the two to stay afloat, they soon realize that security might just come from each other.

Paul Schrader's accomplished film career has redefined genres and includes such cultural bookmarks as Taxi Driver, American Gigolo, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and First Reformed. The Academy-Award nominated writer and director is one of the industry's most renowned artists working today.

Making his feature directing debut, Bradley Bredeweg is a writer, director and producer of television and stage. He is one of the creators, executive producers and showrunners of the critically-acclaimed series, Good Trouble, a spin-off of the award-winning Freeform series, The Fosters, of which Bredeweg was also a creator, executive producer and showrunner, alongside partners Jennifer Lopez, Peter Paige and Joanna Johnson. The two series have won nods from the Television Academy, GLAAD and the Teen Choice Awards, among others.

Bredeweg's directing background includes episodes of both The Fosters and Good Trouble, as well as a number of shows in and around Los Angeles. He wrote, produced and directed Headless, a re-imagining of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Google, as well as musical The Romeo & Juliet Project, using the music of Pat Benatar, that he also wrote and produced. The Romeo & Juliet Project is now in workshop with Bredeweg, Benatar and Neil Giraldo executive producing and Scott Schwartz directing, summer 2019.

Bradley is active in the Broadway and West End scenes, producing the critically-acclaimed revival of Side Show and Green Day's American Idiot, and as an investor in the smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Moulin Rouge, now open on Broadway.

Production for Life From the Other Side is slated for early 2020 in New York City.

