Bradley Company to lead sale of landmark Harrison Centre in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Company announced today that its Indianapolis office is the listing agent for Harrison Centre, a 61,477 sq. ft. office and retail building in the heart of Ft. Benjamin Harrison in the Lawrence community. The listing price for the 3.8 acre property is $5,990,000.

The building anchors Harrison Commerce Park, a 20-acre commercial development containing a mix of office, retail, banks and restaurants. Harrison Commerce Park is located directly across 56th St. from the 1.5 million sq. ft. Maj. General Emmett J. Bean Federal Center, and along a major thoroughfare with a traffic count of approximately 25,000 vehicles per day.

Built in 2003, Harrison Centre is currently 89 percent leased. The property is also located within an opportunity zone. Because of its location in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, potential employers have quick access to several major interstates. Harrison Centre is within walking distance of restaurants, retail, a variety of housing options, and the thriving Ft. Harrison district.

The listing agents are Janice Paine and David Ellis.

"We are thrilled to list the Harrison Centre, as it is a significant asset within the Ft. Ben submarket," said Janice Paine, senior vice president, Bradley Company. "The building is uniquely positioned for a buyer or investor to enjoy a stabilized investment with quality tenants and realize future upside potential. Lawrence is a dynamic community where its residents and visitors truly live, work and play, and we are looking forward to Harrison Centre continuing to support this growth."

About Bradley Company

With eight regional offices throughout Indiana and West Michigan, Bradley Company provides commercial brokerage services, commercial and multi-housing management, real estate tax consulting, maintenance services, project and facilities management, corporate services, research services and strategic planning. Bradley Company was founded in 1978 and employs over 250 professionals that manage more than 3,000 multi-housing units, over 11 million square feet of office, medical, industrial, and retail space. For more information, please visit www.bradleyco.com

SOURCE Bradley Company

Related Links

https://www.bradleyco.com

