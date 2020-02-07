Bradley Trial Lawyers Win Take-Nothing Defense Verdict in a Suit Over Internet Domain Names

SHERMAN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley trial lawyers Robert Sayles and Mark Strachan won a defense verdict on behalf of Sea Wasp LLC in a dispute over thousands of internet domain names. The take-nothing defense verdict is the culmination of a lawsuit filed by Domain Protection LLC against Sea Wasp and its owners.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant focused on piercing the corporate veil and damages that Domain Protection claimed it suffered when Sea Wasp – a domain name registrar that manages domain names on behalf of customers – restored an executive lock on certain domain names based on an ownership dispute between Domain Protection and third parties.

Before jurors began deliberations, Mr. Sayles and Mr. Strachan successfully argued that Sea Wasp owners Gregory Faia and Vernon Decossas should be dismissed from the lawsuit. The two Bradley lawyers then joined attorney David Vinterella of Faia and Associates to present evidence showing that Sea Wasp's move to freeze access to the domain names caused no damages to Domain Protection.

In closing arguments, Domain asked the jury to award $510,000 in damages. Mr. Sayles directed the jury's attention to evidence that all revenue generated by the names was placed in an account for use by Domain Protection to renew expiring domain names. Jurors deliberated about an hour before returning the verdict that Domain Protection was not damaged by the hold placed on the domain names.

The Bradley trial lawyers were brought into the litigation in November, after the case had been pending for 17 months and Judge Mazzant had ruled on important issues.

"Jumping into a case shortly before trial creates unique challenges," said Mr. Sayles. "Our team worked hard on short notice. This important outcome for Sea Wasp hinged on our ability to identify and effectively present the evidence that resulted in the court's ruling to dismiss the company owners and the jury's subsequent no-damages verdict."

The case is Domain Protection LLC v. Sea Wasp LLC, et al in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Civil Action No. 4:18-cv-792.

